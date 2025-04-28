Kevin Bacon showcases his epic dance moves for major appearance with sweet nod to daughter Sosie

Kevin Bacon is proving once again that he's still got the moves, and the musical talent to match.

The Hollywood legend made a major appearance at the Stagecoach Festival this year, performing alongside his brother Michael Bacon as part of their folk-rock band, The Bacon Brothers.

And when it came time to close their set with the classic anthem Footloose, fans were treated to an unforgettable moment: Kevin showing off the dance moves that made him a household name.

WATCH: Kevin Bacon showcases his dance moves

Taking to the Palomino tent stage on Sunday afternoon, the Bacon Brothers delivered an easygoing and soulful set, blending folk, rock, soul, and country, a style they affectionately describe as "forosoco."

With cowboy hats bobbing along to the music and the desert sun beaming down, Kevin and Michael brought a laid-back energy that fit Stagecoach’s vibrant spirit perfectly.

© Rebecca Lewis Kevin Bacon rocks at Stagecoach

"This is awesome," Kevin told the crowd, smiling broadly as he looked out over the sea of fans. "I’ve never seen so many cowboy hats in my life."

The brothers, both seasoned multi-instrumentalists, switched seamlessly between guitar, harmonica, cello, and percussion throughout their performance, captivating the crowd with heartfelt songs from their newly released album, Ballad of the Brothers.

One of the sweetest moments of the set came when Kevin revealed his daughter Sosie was in the audience.

© Jean Baptiste Lacroix Kevin is close with his daughter Sosie

Tribute to daughter Sosie

With a proud grin, he introduced "Dark Chocolate Eyes", a tender, melodic track written for her. His voice, smooth and higher in tone for the song, carried beautifully across the tent, drawing cheers from fans both young and old.

Their setlist was a feel-good blend of new material and fan favourites, including Old Bronco and Take Off This Tattoo. But it was the final number — a rousing rendition of Footloose — that truly brought the house down.

As the unmistakable opening chords rang out, the crowd erupted. And it wasn’t just the audience getting into the spirit — Kevin himself couldn’t resist. With a grin, he launched into an impromptu jig, swaying, shuffling, and cutting loose to the delight of everyone watching.

It was a full-circle moment for the actor who first captured hearts in the 1984 film Footloose, and one that showed he’s still every bit the energetic performer he was back then.

© Getty Images Michael and Kevin have always got along well

The Bacon Brothers

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Kevin and Michael grew up in a lively household as the youngest siblings in a family of six children. Their mother Ruth was an elementary school teacher, and their father Edmon was a celebrated urban planner. Despite their parents’ demanding careers, the Bacon household was filled with creativity and encouragement.

Reflecting on their upbringing, Kevin once shared: "I think that the way we were brought up in that house with our parents, they really let us make our own way in terms of our interpersonal relationships. What’s really cool about that is now we haven't been all together for many, many, many, many, many years, but we're still all close. We’re good friends."

© Bennett Raglin Kevin Bacon and his brother Michael Bacon, a singer within his own right

It was that unbreakable family bond that eventually led Kevin and Michael to team up musically. Their collaboration started modestly, performing at a charity event in the mid-1990s. What began as a casual project blossomed into a full-fledged band that has since toured internationally and released an impressive 11 albums.

Michael, a professional musician and Emmy winner in his own right, has always admired his younger brother’s natural talent. Speaking to Riff Magazine, he said: "The fact that we sort of started very low key just by writing songs together, I realized at a very early age the talent he had for music — even though he's completely untrained. I’ve been in a lot of different bands, and if I didn’t really respect my brother as a musician, I wouldn't do it."