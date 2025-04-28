Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kevin Bacon showcases his epic dance moves for major appearance with sweet nod to daughter Sosie
Subscribe
Kevin Bacon showcases his epic dance moves for major appearance with sweet nod to daughter Sosie
Kevin Bacon, daughter Sosie Bacon, and actress Kyra Sedgwick arrive to the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 12, 2014© Getty

Kevin Bacon showcases his epic dance moves for major appearance with sweet nod to daughter Sosie

Kevin appeared alongside his brother at Stagecoach

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Kevin Bacon is proving once again that he's still got the moves,  and the musical talent to match.

The Hollywood legend made a major appearance at the Stagecoach Festival this year, performing alongside his brother Michael Bacon as part of their folk-rock band, The Bacon Brothers

And when it came time to close their set with the classic anthem Footloose, fans were treated to an unforgettable moment: Kevin showing off the dance moves that made him a household name.

WATCH: Kevin Bacon showcases his dance moves

Taking to the Palomino tent stage on Sunday afternoon, the Bacon Brothers delivered an easygoing and soulful set, blending folk, rock, soul, and country,  a style they affectionately describe as "forosoco." 

With cowboy hats bobbing along to the music and the desert sun beaming down, Kevin and Michael brought a laid-back energy that fit Stagecoach’s vibrant spirit perfectly.

Kevin Bacon rocks at Stagecoach© Rebecca Lewis
Kevin Bacon rocks at Stagecoach

"This is awesome," Kevin told the crowd, smiling broadly as he looked out over the sea of fans. "I’ve never seen so many cowboy hats in my life."

The brothers, both seasoned multi-instrumentalists, switched seamlessly between guitar, harmonica, cello, and percussion throughout their performance, captivating the crowd with heartfelt songs from their newly released album, Ballad of the Brothers.

One of the sweetest moments of the set came when Kevin revealed his daughter Sosie was in the audience. 

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Kevin Bacon and daughter Sosie Bacon attend the Showtime Emmy eve nominees celebration on September 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)© Jean Baptiste Lacroix
Kevin is close with his daughter Sosie

Tribute to daughter Sosie

With a proud grin, he introduced "Dark Chocolate Eyes", a tender, melodic track written for her. His voice, smooth and higher in tone for the song, carried beautifully across the tent, drawing cheers from fans both young and old.

Their setlist was a feel-good blend of new material and fan favourites, including Old Bronco and Take Off This Tattoo. But it was the final number — a rousing rendition of Footloose — that truly brought the house down.

As the unmistakable opening chords rang out, the crowd erupted. And it wasn’t just the audience getting into the spirit — Kevin himself couldn’t resist. With a grin, he launched into an impromptu jig, swaying, shuffling, and cutting loose to the delight of everyone watching.

It was a full-circle moment for the actor who first captured hearts in the 1984 film Footloose, and one that showed he’s still every bit the energetic performer he was back then.

Michael and Kevin in throwback photo posing © Getty Images
Michael and Kevin have always got along well

The Bacon Brothers

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Kevin and Michael grew up in a lively household as the youngest siblings in a family of six children. Their mother Ruth was an elementary school teacher, and their father Edmon was a celebrated urban planner. Despite their parents’ demanding careers, the Bacon household was filled with creativity and encouragement.

Reflecting on their upbringing, Kevin once shared: "I think that the way we were brought up in that house with our parents, they really let us make our own way in terms of our interpersonal relationships. What’s really cool about that is now we haven't been all together for many, many, many, many, many years, but we're still all close. We’re good friends."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: (L-R) Michael Bacon and Kevin Bacon, of The Bacon Brothers, perform onstage during the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)© Bennett Raglin
Kevin Bacon and his brother Michael Bacon, a singer within his own right

It was that unbreakable family bond that eventually led Kevin and Michael to team up musically. Their collaboration started modestly, performing at a charity event in the mid-1990s. What began as a casual project blossomed into a full-fledged band that has since toured internationally and released an impressive 11 albums.

Michael, a professional musician and Emmy winner in his own right, has always admired his younger brother’s natural talent. Speaking to Riff Magazine, he said: "The fact that we sort of started very low key just by writing songs together, I realized at a very early age the talent he had for music — even though he's completely untrained. I’ve been in a lot of different bands, and if I didn’t really respect my brother as a musician, I wouldn't do it."

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More