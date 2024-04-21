Kevin Bacon's son Travis pays special tribute to famous dad as they celebrate special new collaboration

Kevin Bacon's son Travis may have a different music style than that of his famous father, but they still love to collaborate together.

The Footloose actor along with his wife of 35 years, Kyra Sedgwick, have raised quite the musical family, between Travis, a composer with his own death metal band, and Sosie, primarily an actress, though she frequently showcases her singing skills as well.

The doting dad himself is not only an actor of course but also a singer – he has his own band, The Bacon Brothers, with his brother Michael Bacon – and they've just partnered up with Travis.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's Love Story

Over the weekend, Travis took to Instagram and shared a sweet tribute in honor of his dad and his band, which he credits for getting him into music in the first place.

Sharing a black-and-white photo posing with Kevin and their music crew, he wrote: "My father was one of the reasons I started playing guitar and @thebaconbrothers was the first look into performing, recording and touring."

"While I've gone my own direction musically it means the world to be able to work with my pops and the band nearly three decades later!"

He then shared: "Check out 'Take Off This Tattoo,' the heaviest Bacon Brothers track to date!" adding: "Production, bass and guitars by yours truly, drums by @gilsharone, [violin] @brianfitzy215 and mixed by the last person who should ever mix a song about tattoo removal @emery_audio."

MORE: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's daughter looks identical to famous mom in celebratory photo

MORE: Kevin Bacon reveals what he and Kyra Sedgwick are really like at home in video that melts hearts

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post to congratulate the Bacon trio on the new record, with one writing: "This is awesome!!! Well done, my friend," as others followed suit with: "Awesome Travis!!!" and: "That is so sweet," as well as: "Cheers my friend, so good!"

© Getty The father-son duo in 2015

Travis previously collaborated on his parents' film Space Oddity, which Kyra directed and Kevin starred in; when HELLO! attended the premiere in 2022, Kevin opened up about getting to work with his family.

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick makes very surprising revelation about son with Kevin Bacon's childhood

"We've collaborated on amazing stuff because I'm a musician too," he told HELLO! about his son, adding: "They support us and we support them. We all work together in different kinds of capacities," as he recalled how he has also previously directed his daughter Sosie.

© Instagram The Bacon kids performing with their dad

"We like to work together, we don't do it just because it's family, we do it because we like the work, the creative process."

Plus, of being directed by his own wife, he gushed: "I loved being directed by my wife… She's a fantastic director. She has a very clear vision both with the way things look and feel," adding that what makes him the most proud is when she gives him tips and tweaks.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.