Simone Biles dazzles in see-through mini dress for extra special night out with husband and parents

New Year's Eve may have come and gone, but Simone Biles is still rocking her sparkles.

Over the weekend, the record-breaking Olympian made an appearance at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year event.

The nod honored her history-making performance at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, which came after a two-year break, and for the special moment, she had her husband Jonathan Owens by her side, plus her parents, and former teammate Aly Raisman.

After the night out in Las Vegas, Simone took to Instagram and shared a round of photos. She started off with one showing off her stunning outfit, a nude, see-through mini dress with long sleeves bedecked with rhinestones.

Next, she shared a photo with Aly and another with her sister Adria, as well as another one with her parents, Ronald and Nellie Biles.

Last but certainly not least, she included an adorable snap sharing a kiss with her husband Jonathan.

"A night to remember…" she wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it. "Well deserved Simone! Congratulations!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "The tears in your daddy's eyes!" and: "The looks have been giving!" as well as: "You look stunning!"

Simone shared a loved-up photo with her hubby

It has been a relatively calm start to the year for Simone and her husband, who last played a game with the Chicago Bears last week, and they are already eliminated from playoff contention.

Her parents looked as proud as ever

As for what's next, Simone has not confirmed retirement from the Olympics, but she previously told Sports Illustrated that it felt "greedy" to compete for more.

She recently was decked out in clothes themed after her husband for a game of his

"I've accomplished so much, there's almost nothing left to do, rather than to just be snobby and to try again and for what? I'm at a point in my career where I'm humble enough to know when to be done," she said.

The Biles family

"If you go back, you'll be greedy. Those are the consequences," she further noted.

She added: "But that's also your decision to decide. What sacrifices would be made if I go back now? When you're younger, it's like, prom, college. Now it's like, starting a family, being away from my husband. What's really worth it?"