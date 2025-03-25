Meet Lindsey Vonn's ex-partners as she breaks World Cup record at the age of 40

Lindsey Vonn has become the oldest woman to have a podium finish at a World Cup after placing second in the Super-G race on Sunday, March 23.
The 40-year-old came out of retirement in January, six years after her last race, and she took part in the Audi FIS Ski World Cup finals in Idaho.
Lindsey finished in second place and posted a picture of her victory on Stories: "This means so much to me," she wrote over a picture of herself close to tears as she kissed her medal.
Lindsay's win was also bittersweet as she celebrated by herself, a month after confirming she had split from her partner of almost four years, Diego Osorio, the co-founder of tequila company Lobos 1707.
"Valentine's Day will look a little different for me this year," she told People magazine in February 2025.
"But I have my two dogs, so they'll be my Valentine's dates."
They began dating in 2021 and kept their romance low key only being spotted at several public events over the years, including Dr. Dre's Super Bowl afterparty in 2022, and the 2023 US Open. They also traveled to Paris together for the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Lindsey found fame at the age of 17 when she made her debut at the 2002 Winter Olympics.
There she met her husband Thomas Vonn and they married on September 29, 2007, at the Silver Lake Lodge in Deer Valley, Utah.
In November 2011, after four years of marriage, the couple announced they would divorce, and Thomas stepped down as her manager.
"This is an extremely difficult time in my personal life and I hope the media and my fans can respect my need for privacy on this matter," she said in a statement to the AP at the time.
In 2012 Lindsey met golfer Tiger Woods at a charity event, and they dated for three years between 2013 and May 2015.
They had a high profile romance with Lindsey often appearing on the PGA Tour but they said that it was distance that saw them decide to end the relationship.
"After nearly three years together, Tiger and I have mutually decided to end our relationship," Lindsey wrote in a statement at the time. "I will always cherish the memories that we've created together."
She continued: "Unfortunately, we both lead incredibly hectic lives that force us to spend a majority of our time apart. I will always admire and respect Tiger. He and his beautiful family will always hold a special place in my heart."
Lindsey also dated NFL coach Kenan Smith for almost a year before she met former NHL defenceman PK Subban.
In 2019 Lindsey and PK announced their engagement, and that Christmas she shared that she had proposed to PK.
"Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!!" she wrote on X."On our 2 year anniversary, in a 'non traditional' move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes ! Women aren’t the only ones who should get engagement rings!"
But a year later, they shared the news that they had ended their engagement.