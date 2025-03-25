Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet Lindsey Vonn's ex-partners as she breaks World Cup record at the age of 40
Compostie image of Lindsey Vonn and Diego Osiero on the left, and Lindsey Vonn and Tiger Woods on the right

Lindsey was married for four years

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
Lindsey Vonn has become the oldest woman to have a podium finish at a World Cup after placing second in the Super-G race on Sunday, March 23.

The 40-year-old came out of retirement in January, six years after her last race, and she took part in the Audi FIS Ski World Cup finals in Idaho.

Lindsey Vonn of Team United States celebrates second place on the podium in the women's Super-G during the STIFEL FIS World Cup Finals at Sun Valley Resort on March 23, 2025© Getty Images

Lindsey finished in second place and posted a picture of her victory on Stories: "This means so much to me," she wrote over a picture of herself close to tears as she kissed her medal.

Lindsey Vonn, Diego Osorio attend the men's final on day 14 of the US Open 2022, 4th Grand Slam of the season, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 11, 2022 © GC Images

Lindsay's win was also bittersweet as she celebrated by herself, a month after confirming she had split from her partner of almost four years, Diego Osorio, the co-founder of tequila company Lobos 1707.

Lindsey Vonn and Diego Osorio attend the Women's Singles First Round match between Serena Williams of the United States and Danka Kovinic of Montenegro on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)© GC Images

"Valentine's Day will look a little different for me this year," she told People magazine in February 2025. 

"But I have my two dogs, so they'll be my Valentine's dates."

They began dating in 2021 and kept their romance low key only being spotted at several public events over the years, including Dr. Dre's Super Bowl afterparty in 2022, and the 2023 US Open. They also traveled to Paris together for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Lindsey Vonn of the United States of America celebrates with her husband Thomas Vonn after winning the Women's Super G event held on the Face de Solaise course on February 3, 2009 © Getty Images

Lindsey found fame at the age of 17 when she made her debut at the 2002 Winter Olympics.

 There she met her husband Thomas Vonn and they married on September 29, 2007, at the Silver Lake Lodge in Deer Valley, Utah.

Lindsay Vonn of the USA talks with her husband Thomas Vonn after training for the Alpine skiing Women's Downhill at Whistler Creekside during the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics © Getty Images

In November 2011, after four years of marriage, the couple announced they would divorce, and Thomas stepped down as her manager.

"This is an extremely difficult time in my personal life and I hope the media and my fans can respect my need for privacy on this matter," she said in a statement to the AP at the time.

Tiger Woods of the United States walks across a green as his girlfriend Lindsey Vonn, son Charlie and daughter Sam look on during the Par 3 Contest prior to the start of the 2015 Masters Tournament© Getty Images

In 2012 Lindsey met golfer Tiger Woods at a charity event, and they dated for three years between 2013 and May 2015.

They had a high profile romance with Lindsey often appearing on the PGA Tour but they said that it was distance that saw them decide to end the relationship. 

Golfer Tiger Woods (L) and ski racer Lindsey Vonn attend Tiger Jam 2014 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on May 17, 2014 © Getty Images

"After nearly three years together, Tiger and I have mutually decided to end our relationship," Lindsey wrote in a statement at the time. "I will always cherish the memories that we've created together."

She continued: "Unfortunately, we both lead incredibly hectic lives that force us to spend a majority of our time apart. I will always admire and respect Tiger. He and his beautiful family will always hold a special place in my heart."

P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 © Getty Images for CMT

Lindsey also dated NFL coach Kenan Smith for almost a year before she met former NHL defenceman PK Subban.

In 2019 Lindsey and PK announced their engagement, and that Christmas she shared that she had proposed to PK.

PK Subban and Lindsey Vonn attend as Harper's BAZAAR celebrates "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" at The Plaza Hotel presented by Cartier - Inside on September 06, 2019© Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

"Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!!" she wrote on X."On our 2 year anniversary, in a 'non traditional' move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes ! Women aren’t the only ones who should get engagement rings!"

But a year later, they shared the news that they had ended their engagement.

