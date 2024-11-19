Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban 'love helping people' as they honor late mom Janelle with incredible act of kindness — exclusive

Nicole Kidman is a lot of things, an actress, Oscar winner, producer, a mother and aunt, and she is also incredibly charitable.

The Babygirl actress and her husband Keith Urban, along with their daughters Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13, have been based in Tennessee for close to two decades — the country singer himself for 30 years — and though they are both Australian, the Southern state has truly become their home.

In that spirit, they have always been committed to giving back to their community, and that includes several contributions to the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center to support clinical trials for new breast cancer treatments, for which they have also volunteered.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Nicole Kidman's parenting rule her children aren't impressed by

In an exclusive statement with HELLO! in honor of World Kindness Day, which was on November 13, the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center gave insight into Nicole and Keith's work with them, and how it was inspired by her late mother Janelle Ann Kidman, who passed away in September of this year, and previously battled cancer in the 1980s, when Nicole was a teenager.

"Nicole Kidman knows what it's like to experience the trauma and triumphs of having a loved one with breast cancer. As a teenager, she cared for her mother, Janelle Kidman, a long-time breast cancer survivor who lived a vibrant and nurturing life until the disease recurred many years later," the statement detailed.

It went on: "In honor of her mother, Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban, have provided generous financial support to Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, where the couple lives, to support clinical trials for new and better therapies for breast cancer."

© Getty Nicole running in Nashville in 2005, the year before she married Keith

Detailing Nicole and Keith's support of the center, Vandana Abramson, MD, a Donna S. Hall Professor of Medicine and co-leader of the Breast Cancer Research Program at Vanderbilt-Ingram, noted that the support Nicole gives to people facing medical struggles "extends beyond writing a check."

MORE: Nicole Kidman reveals the surprising truth behind Tom Cruise divorce celebration photo

MORE: Nicole Kidman reveals she was 'ridiculed' for this embarrassing awards show moment

"She loves helping people," she said, adding: "We're appreciative of the support that she and Keith have given to our research programs to hasten the discovery of new and better treatments for breast cancer and to provide greater access for patients to clinical trials."

© Getty The actress at the "Music City Keep on Playin'" benefit concert in 2010

The doctor further shared: "She and Keith come in, they give hugs, chat, and take time for everyone including the staff, which they're all so appreciative of."

MORE: Nicole Kidman was like 'another mom' on set — her young Big Little Lies co-stars exclusively reveal

© Getty The couple at the recent Concert for Carolina benefit concert

"They have visited numerous times with pediatric patients at Seacrest Studio inside Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt," she added.

MORE: Nicole Kidman's advice for her children after family death

© Getty The extended Kidman family in April 2024

Nicole's has for decades had a commitment to women's health and women's issues, and in 2006, she was named, and continues to serve, as Goodwill Ambassador of the United Nations Development Fund for Women (UNIFEM), which aims to empower women, promote gender equality and women's rights worldwide, and end violence against women.

Most recently, she also stepped out for the Concert for Carolina benefit held in Charlotte, North Carolina in October, for which Keith performed, and which helped raise money — $24.5 million, per the Charlotte Observer — for Hurricane Helene relief, the category 4 hurricane that ravaged parts of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee, and claimed the lives of more than 230 people.