Kelly Ripa makes 'unhinged' change to hit show

Kelly Ripa's popular podcast Let's Talk Off Camera is returning bigger and better than ever after being renewed for another season, with one exciting new addition.

She will add a live call-in radio show to her schedule, beginning on May 6 and dropping bi-weekly on Radio Andy for SiriusXM.

New horizons

© Disney Kelly will add a call-in radio show to her schedule

According to a press release following the exciting announcement, the call-in show will give "listeners a chance to connect every other week directly with Kelly as she takes calls on everything from parenting and relationships to pop culture and more."

The 54-year-old couldn't be more excited for the big move, sharing that the show will be "unhinged."

"Let's Talk Off Camera is back for a third season of reckless, unhinged, and unscripted off-camera real and honest conversations," she said. "What better way to present season three than to partner with the king of reality, Andy Cohen."

© Getty Images for CAA Andy Cohen shared that Kelly's show was "electric"

"Plus, get ready commuters, this season we're bringing you live episodes on SiriusXM's Radio Andy. So hold on to your children," Kelly quipped. "Buckle your seatbelts. Secure your hot beverages, and let us handle the rest. Well, not the driving part."

Bravo mogul Andy Cohen added that Kelly's show was sure to be an incredible asset. "It's a big deal for Radio Andy to showcase a personality as brilliant as Kelly over our airwaves," he said. "She is as electric, outspoken, hilarious, and relatable as ever, and I'm joyous that her new deal includes live shows for us."

The latest season of her smash-hit podcast will see her sit down with A-listers like Michelle Obama and her brother Craig Robinson, Jeremy Renner, Rebel Wilson, Christina Applegate and Kelly's own daughter, Lola Consuelos.

All grown up

© Getty Images Kelly and Mark welcomed Lola in 2001

Lola is Kelly's only daughter, whom she welcomed in June 2001 with her husband and Live co-host, Mark Consuelos. The pair also share sons Michael, 27, and Joaquin, 22. Kelly opened up on Live With Kelly and Mark about how the budding musician is so different from her sons.

"Here's the thing about Lola," she said. "I always say this depending on which one of my kids I'm with, I'm like, 'Oh, Michael's the funniest kid.' Or, 'Joaquin is the funniest kid.' But Lola actually, I believe, she is funny. She is another level of funny."

"I always knew she was going to be exceptional," her father interjected. "She's very skilled at being able to have a conversation at a cocktail party."

© Instagram The budding musician shared a sweet post for her anniversary with Cassius

The 23-year-old and her longtime boyfriend, Cassius Kidston, recently celebrated their anniversary, with Lola taking to Instagram to share a sweet post about their love. "Another year of pure magic," she wrote in her caption. "You're heavenly."

Kelly and Mark explained that Lola had "started to have a strange little inflection" in her voice after spending "some time" in London with her "British boyfriend."

While she keeps her relationship out of the public eye, Lola shared a sweet post for her boyfriend's 25th birthday in 2024. "Twenty five has never looked this handsome," she wrote in the caption. "I'll never want to know a day without you."

