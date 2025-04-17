Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos offer family update on 'newborn baby' that changes everything

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos gave fans a major family update on April 17 when they revealed that their youngest son Joaquin would be graduating in two weeks.

The student has spent the last four years in Ann Arbor as the University of Michigan, and Kelly shared with Live viewers that his graduation may lead to a major change for the family.

"Our newborn baby is graduating in two weeks!" exclaimed Kelly with Mark sharing that the family was "not ready yet to leave Ann Arbor yet" and that they "keep begging him to go to grad school".

© Disney Kelly said she was keen to return to college

Kelly's return to college?

But there was one bright side to the big day, as Mark suggested that now Joaquin "is out, you can go to school, and he won't be weirded out by his mom in class".

Kelly then revealed that she had always wanted to go to a four-year college and get her degree, although she didn't know what subject she would study.

"Writing or English?" joked Mark to which Kelly quipped: "I should go into broadcast, an easy A, or communications."

© Getty Images Kelly joked she would study communications

Joaquin's rules for mom Kelly

The husband-wife presenting team then shared that Joaquin had long told his mom she could not attend Michigan college, even though she loved the vibe on campus, and would be keen to also pick up a sport.

Kelly was discovered while performing in The Ugly Duckling during her senior year of high school. She went on to attend Camden County College studying psychology but dropped out.

© Disney Kelly dropped out of college

Joaquin recently turned 22 and his family, including siblings Michael, 27, and 23-year-old Lola, flew into Michigan to celebrate his special day.

Theater kids

"We spent the weekend with him. We got to spend time with him and his siblings," Kelly told viewers at the time, sharing that Joaquin had also found a talent for theater, taking part in a production of A Few Good Men "which was extraordinary".

© Instagram Kelly and Mark with their son Joaquin at a University of Michigan football game

"Extraordinary. And it was senior night for the wrestling team. We had a tale of two completely different experiences," she added. "We were in the theater and then I did a quick change in the car out of my theater clothes into my wrestling mom clothes."

Joaquin attended the college on a wrestling scholarship.

Kelly with her three children Michael, Lola and Joaquin

Both Kelly and Mark are actors, having met in the 1990s while appearing on the soap drama All My Children.

Michael has also dipped his toes into acting, starring as a young Hiram Lodge, the character portrayed by his father on Riverdale. Lola is a budding musician who graduated from New York University, and is now living in London where she has released four singles.