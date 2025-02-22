Torvill and Dean in tears as they perform final and 'emotional' Dancing on Ice routine

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean took to the Dancing on Ice rink for their final-ever performance, marking the end of an extraordinary 50-year skating career.

The emotional moment, which was filmed in advance, left both the skating duo and the audience in tears as they bid farewell to performing.

The pair, who won gold at the 1984 Winter Olympics with their iconic Bolero routine, have confirmed that their upcoming UK arena tour, Our Last Dance, will be their last.

A final farewell

The pair’s farewell routine was choreographed specially for the Dancing on Ice finale and will also feature in their final tour. Due to time constraints, the performance was pre-recorded, allowing Jayne and Christopher to perfect every detail.

Speaking about the decision to retire, Christopher, 66, said: “We've been doing it a long time and people our age shouldn't be doing it now, so we're just happy that we can still do it.”

During an interview with The Sun, he confirmed that this would be their last-ever performance on the show. “This will be our last live skate on Dancing on Ice because we're doing our final tour this year. So once we've finished our last skate on the tour, we won’t be performing again.”

What’s next for Torvill and Dean?

Despite stepping away from performing, Jayne, 67, and Christopher will remain a part of Dancing on Ice as judges. The pair reassured fans that they will still be involved in the show, continuing to mentor and support the next generation of skaters.

Outside of the rink, both are looking forward to a well-earned break. Jayne revealed that she plans to spend more time in Spain with her husband, Phil Christensen, while Christopher and his partner, Karen, are planning to travel across the UK in their motorhome.

A legendary career

Torvill and Dean first teamed up in 1975 and quickly became Britain’s most celebrated ice dancers. Their gold-medal-winning performance at the Sarajevo Olympics in 1984 remains one of the most memorable moments in sporting history. The duo later returned to amateur competition in 1994, winning a bronze medal.

Their influence on British skating has been unparalleled, and their legacy will continue through Dancing on Ice and the many skaters they have inspired.