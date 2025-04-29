Why Harry Potter star Tom Felton was forced to leave LA

Tom Felton became a household name as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, but life after the franchise was not as simple as it appeared.

Now 37, the actor has shared why he had to leave Los Angeles and reassess his life.

Early fame and expectations

© Getty Tom Felton attends the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall

Tom, who was born in Surrey, had been acting from a young age, appearing in The Borrowers and Anna and the King before landing his big break as Draco.

He admitted that his "cheeky" personality helped him through auditions, even confessing he hadn't read the Harry Potter books before trying out for the role.

Speaking in his memoir Beyond the Wand, Tom said: "I never felt I had any underlying talent, but within a few weeks of getting an agent, my life changed forever."

Moving to LA

© Getty Tom Felton arrives for the annual WellChild Awards

After the Harry Potter films ended, Tom pursued further acting work in Hollywood, moving to Los Angeles to chase new opportunities.

He secured roles in films like Rise of the Planet of the Apes and television appearances, but he quickly discovered that the reality of LA life was far from glamorous.

He said: "From the outside it was perfect: I had a dog, a nice car and a house in LA. You trick yourself into thinking these are the things that make you happy, but they don't."

Struggles in Hollywood

© Getty British actor Tom Felton poses in the winners room at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall

Tom admitted that adjusting to life post-Harry Potter was difficult.

Auditioning as an adult was a different challenge compared to child acting. He found himself repeatedly labelled as "the Potter kid", which often worked against him.

"There were a lot of nos," Tom recalled. "Harry Potter got me in the room, but often it was a huge disadvantage."

The pressure eventually took its toll, and ten years after the final Harry Potter film, Tom faced serious struggles with his mental health.

The decision to leave

In a frank admission, Tom revealed that he ended up in rehab after an intervention staged by his friends, family and management.

"It was horrible – they purely did it because they loved me and knew something wasn’t right," he said.

Although many blamed the Hollywood lifestyle, Tom was clear that the root of his issues was deeper.

He explained: "If you are in LA and you're surrounded by a lot of tinselly things, it's easier to get your head lost in the clouds. But the root cause was a sense of feeling like something wasn't quite right."

He eventually made the decision to leave Los Angeles, recognising that he needed to step away to rebuild his life.

Life today

© Mike Marsland Will Tom Felton take over as Lucius in the new Harry Potter series?

Today, Tom has returned to the UK and says he is in a much better place.

Jumping into the ocean twice a day, walking his dog, and leaning on support networks have become essential parts of his routine.

He also returned to rehab voluntarily more recently, showing how seriously he now takes his wellbeing.

"Saying that I’m not OK has really empowered me," he said.

A new perspective

© Sky Jason Isaacs as Lucius Malfoy and Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter

Reflecting on his journey, Tom shared that recording the audiobook for Beyond the Wand was an emotional experience, particularly when talking about his mother.

"I could barely read about all the sacrifices she had made without crying," he said.

He added that he wished he could tell his younger self to "hug her a bit more" and "steal more props" from the film sets.

What’s next for Tom Felton

© David M. Benett Tom Felton attends the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion And Film Party

Tom's next role will see him star in an upcoming biopic about Gandhi, where he will portray English lawyer, physician, activist, and writer Josiah Oldfield.

His memoir has been warmly received, giving fans a deeper insight into the realities of growing up in the spotlight.

Far from the entitled character of Draco Malfoy, Tom's real story is one of resilience, gratitude, and learning that happiness doesn’t come from fame or fortune.