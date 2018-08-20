Harry Potter's Tom Felton tries to turn Matthew Lewis into a Slytherin and fans love it Could Draco Malfoy turned Neville Longbottom into a Slytherin?

Harry Potter stars Tom Felton and Matthew Lewis reunited at the weekend, where the Draco Malfoy actor attempted to turn his former co-star, who played proud Gryffindor Neville Longbottom in the franchise, into a Slytherin. The pair both shared hilarious snaps on their respective Instagram accounts of Tom trying to hand a Slytherin backpack to Matthew, who is glaring back at him. Tom wrote alongside his post: "See how close he was to converting.... @mattdavelewis #gryffindork," while Matthew wrote: "Keep your Slytherin paws off me, you damn dirty ape!"

Tom tried to convince Matthew to join Slytherin

While Slytherin and Gryffindor Houses were known enemies in the Harry Potter series, fans were quick to support both Tom and Matthew, with one fan writing: "Don't worry @t22felton! I will always be a loyal Slytherin student and never change houses!" Another added: "Slytherin isn't the dark side, that's just a stereotype." A third person jokily referenced Neville's later career as the Herbology professor of Hogwarts, with one writing: "I think Malfoy is trying to buy his son a better grade in Herbology."

Matthew has had a busy year after tying the knot with his fiancée, Angela Jones. Announcing their wedding in a stunning post, he wrote: "Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming." The star, who has since starred in Happy Valley and Ripper Street after his success in the Harry Potter films, previously opened up about the positive fan reaction to him after the film release, telling Attitude magazine: "I was 21, I was like, 'Yeah, this'll be cool!' It was never meant to be a, 'Hey everyone, look at me!' but it was nice to be able to go and be myself. And then obviously a lot of attention focused on it, which I didn't expect at all. I've never considered myself to be good-looking at all. Just average."

