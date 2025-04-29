Meet Michelle Pfeiffer's famous husband and rarely-seen two kids

The actress met her husband on a blind date in 1993 and, according to her, it was love at first sight. "I was kind of nervous ... and I'd had a couple of bad blind dates and I had sworn off of them, and my best friend said, 'Please, just this last time, meet this guy, David Kelley,' and I said okay," Michelle revealed during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

"I thought it was a good idea to do like a bowling party."

Michelle reflected on her marriage in an interview with Parade Magazine in 2012. "I got really lucky," she shared. "I never take him for granted. I've never met a person who has more integrity than my husband. I respect that. There's his humor and intelligence, too, and he's really cute, all those things — but if you don't respect your partner, you'll get sick of him."

The couple had only been dating for two months when Michelle adopted her daughter, Claudia. "So we had this child with us right away, and most people don't have that. But I really got to see [David] in a situation that certainly would separate the boys from the men. Obviously, he really rose to the occasion," she told Good Housekeeping in 2007.

"We both got to see each other as parents before we progressed in our relationship together and, in a strange way, it took the pressure off, as a couple."

She added: "It was sort of perfectly timed. I mean, it's a real testament to the kind of person he is, but also to the fact that sometimes the traditional way of doing things isn't always the best way."

Michelle and David married in November 1993 and welcomed their son, John Henry, in 1994. Despite being together for over 30 years, the couple largely keep their relationship private and David often remains away from the spotlight.