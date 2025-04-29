Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet Michelle Pfeiffer's famous husband and rarely-seen two kids
Michelle Pfeiffer in a black dress

The Scarface actress shares two children with her husband David E. Kelley

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Michelle Pfeiffer ushered in her 67th birthday on Tuesday and was likely surrounded by her loved ones during the celebrations. 

The actress's big day comes after she stepped out for a Hand and Footprint Ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theater with her husband, producer David E. Kelley, on Friday. Michelle oozed chic in a gray tailored ensemble from The Row that featured an oversized blazer and a pair of matching, wide-leg pants. The look was layered over an ivory silk shirt and accessorized with a black leather belt and a pair of patent pumps. 

Michelle wearing a tailored ensemble from The Row
Michelle looked elegant in a tailored ensemble from The Row

In honor of Michelle's milestone birthday, HELLO! takes a closer look at her long-standing marriage to David E. Kelley and their family life with daughter Claudia Rose Pfeiffer and son John Henry Kelley.

Michelle Pfeiffer is congratulated by her husband David E. Kelley following a hand and footprint ceremony
Michelle Pfeiffer is congratulated by her husband David E. Kelley following a hand and footprint ceremony
David E. Kelley and Michelle Pfeiffer at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute

Michelle's marriage

The actress met her husband on a blind date in 1993 and, according to her, it was love at first sight. "I was kind of nervous ... and I'd had a couple of bad blind dates and I had sworn off of them, and my best friend said, 'Please, just this last time, meet this guy, David Kelley,' and I said okay," Michelle revealed during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

"I thought it was a good idea to do like a bowling party."

Michelle reflected on her marriage in an interview with Parade Magazine in 2012. "I got really lucky," she shared. "I never take him for granted. I've never met a person who has more integrity than my husband. I respect that. There's his humor and intelligence, too, and he's really cute, all those things — but if you don't respect your partner, you'll get sick of him."

The couple had only been dating for two months when Michelle adopted her daughter, Claudia. "So we had this child with us right away, and most people don't have that. But I really got to see [David] in a situation that certainly would separate the boys from the men. Obviously, he really rose to the occasion," she told Good Housekeeping in 2007.

"We both got to see each other as parents before we progressed in our relationship together and, in a strange way, it took the pressure off, as a couple."

She added: "It was sort of perfectly timed. I mean, it's a real testament to the kind of person he is, but also to the fact that sometimes the traditional way of doing things isn't always the best way."

Michelle and David married in November 1993 and welcomed their son, John Henry, in 1994. Despite being together for over 30 years, the couple largely keep their relationship private and David often remains away from the spotlight. 

David E. Kelley poses with the Founders award in the press room of the 52nd International Emmy Awards

David's career

Prior to his relationship with Michelle, David studied politics at Princeton University and graduated in 1979. He went on to receive a Juris Doctor at Boston University School of Law. However, David's career as a lawyer was short lived as he decided to follow his passion for filmmaking and wrote the screenplay for the 1987 film From the Hip.

With a career spanning over 36 years, the producer has received 30 Emmy nominations and won 11.

Actress Michelle Pfeiffer, daughter Claudia Rose, son John Henry, and husband writer/producer David E. Kelley arrive to the Los Angeles premiere of New Line Cinema's "Hairspray" held at Mann Village Theatre on July 10, 2007

Motherhood

The star opened up about motherhood to Good Housekeeping in 2007. "I want them to be fighters; I want them to be survivors; I want them to have something they believe in and to stay true to themselves," she shared.

"My grandmother raised five children during the Depression by herself ... She was a real survivor, so that's my stock. That's how I want my kids to be too."

Michelle Pfeiffer and Claudia Rose during the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Claudia Rose

Michelle often gushes over her now 32-year-old adoptive daughter as the pair share a close relationship. "Boy, there's nothing typical about my girl," she said. 

"I wanted her to be a really independent, outspoken young woman, and I sure got that! She's also very creative and inquisitive. And what's exciting about this age is that she's really coming into her own. She's everything I'd hoped she would be."

Claudia holds a bachelor's degree in Slavic languages and literatures from Princeton University. Michelle's daughter went on to complete a master's degree in Russian literature in 2019 and a master of philosophy in Slavic languages in 2021.

Michelle Pfeiffer in white dress with her kids in 2007

John Henry

The 30-year-old was named after David's father, the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Coach John Henry 'Jack' Kelley. Michelle's son often stays away from the limelight, yet has supported his mom on numerous star-studded occasions throughout the years.

