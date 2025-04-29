Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz touch down in London ahead of dad David's 50th birthday celebrations

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have touched down in London ahead of David Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations.

The couple are reportedly in a 'feud' with Brooklyn's brother Romeo over his new girlfriend Kim Turnbull and have missed a slew of Beckham family events - including the first of David's birthday bashes - due to the disagreement according to TMZ.

The publication said that Brooklyn dated Kim a few years ago and he and his wife don't believe Kim has the right intentions. The site also stated that Nicola won't be attending events where Kim is present, leaving the couples estranged.





2/ 6 Now, Brooklyn and Nicola are in the British capital just days before David is set to continue his birthday celebrations in London. Captioning photos of herself and Brooklyn looking ever so loved up, Nicola wrote: "London love," alongside a UK flag and pink bow emoji.

In the photos, Nicola and Brooklyn were smitten as they cuddled up on a glamorous sofa.



The couple both donned baseball caps and jeans as they posed for the camera. One snap even saw the duo in a serious PDA moment and kissing in an up-close shot.

5/ 6 © Instagram Nicola oozed her usual cool-girl glamour slicking her raven tresses into an on-trend half up, half down style. As for her makeup, the actress opted for a picture-perfect base, glossy pink lips and fluttery lashes. The update went down a treat with friends and followers of the couple who took to the comments section. "The coolest couple I know," one fan penned.

A second added: "This is what 'married my best friend' actually looks like. You two win the internet today [flame emoji]."



The ongoing Beckham 'feud'

Nicola and Brooklyn arriving in the UK is a sign things may be getting back on track regarding their feud with the Beckhams.

Earlier this month, neither Brooklyn nor Nicola wished fashion mogul Victoria Beckham Happy Birthday on social media as they usually do every year.

The pair also missed VB's incredible 51st birthday celebrations which saw the rest of the Beckham clan enjoying a sun-soaked weekend on the family yacht. Meanwhile, Brooklyn and Nicola were at Coachella.

As well as Victoria's birthday snub, Brooklyn and Nicola were noticeably absent from David's 50th birthday party in Miami. The occasion was attended by all Brooklyn's siblings and their partners.

Nicola and Brooklyn also missed Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show earlier this year.

Despite the claims, the youngest Beckham brother Cruz did try to clear up matters, after Romeo shared a slew of snaps with Kim from their recent holiday.

One comment read: "It's appropriate to date your brother’s ex too? Cool," to which Cruz replied: "Brooklyn and Kim never dated."