Cruz Beckham forced to set the record straight about Romeo and Brooklyn's 'feud'

Cruz Beckham is hitting back at critics following reports of a rift between his older brothers, Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham.

Amid the ongoing speculation that Brooklyn, 26, and Romeo, 22, had been feuding over the latter's relationship with Kim Turnbull, Cruz cleared up the rumours that Brooklyn had dated the model first.

© Instagram Cruz Beckham clarified that Brooklyn and Kim had never even dated

After noticing a scathing remark beneath Romeo's latest post about Kim, Cruz came to his defence. "It's appropriate to date your brother's ex, too? Cool," one fan had penned, prompting him to clarify: "Brooklyn and Kim never dated."

When did Romeo and Kim start dating?

Following his split from Mia Regan in February 2024, Romeo and his new love, Kim, made their relationship public in November of last year. The duo were first linked at F1 driver Lando Norris's birthday celebrations before confirming their romance with a low-key date night at Chiltern Firehouse.

© Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull were first linked in November 2024

In the months since, Romeo and Kim have packed on the PDA, and on Valentine's Day, the 22-year-old dropped the 'L' word in a romantic tribute to his girlfriend on Instagram. The pair may be going from strength to strength, but as of this month, they've been dealing with rumours of a feud between Romeo and his elder sibling, Brooklyn.

The rumoured feud between Romeo and Brooklyn explained

On April 3, TMZ reported that the siblings were no longer speaking after Brooklyn voiced his concerns about Kim's motives in the relationship. When the 26-year-old and his wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham, were noticeably absent from his father, David Beckham's 50th birthday party this month, the publication claimed that two had skipped it because of Kim.

© Samir Hussein It was reported that Romeo and Brooklyn Beckham had been feuding over Kim Turnbull

While it's not known how Brooklyn and Nicola had spent that weekend, its likely that the pair had plans which prevented them from traveling across to Miami. It's also worth noting that the birthday bash was an early celebration ahead of David's milestone birthday on 2 May, so there are probably more family get-togethers to come.

Brooklyn and Nicola – who married in 2022 – are thought to be living in Los Angeles, which is typically a five-hour flight from Miami. It's said that the couple are saving for their "dream house" while residing in a plush apartment in the city.

© Instagram Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were noticeably absent from David Beckham's 50th birthday party

Considering that Brooklyn never dated Kim, it seems more probable than ever that he and Nicola just couldn't make the party.

A star-studded bash, David and Victoria took over Cipriani's Socialista lounge for his 50th. Among the guest list; Leonardo Messi, Antonela Roccuzzo, Eva Longoria, Justin Theroux, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Shaquille O'Neal, Tom Brady and Cindy Crawford were all in attendance.