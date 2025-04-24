Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Brooklyn Beckham sparks debate after cheeky comment wife Nicola Peltz's shower photo
Brooklyn Beckham sparks debate after cheeky comment wife Nicola Peltz's shower photo

The eldest Beckham brother married his actress wife in 2022…

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
17 minutes ago
Is it hot in here, or is it just Nicola Peltz? The 30-year-old model posed for a rather steamy shower photo on Thursday - and in case you were in any doubt, her husband Brooklyn Beckham was the photographer.

The brunette bombshell showed off her impeccably toned and svelte physique, as she lathered her locks in the snap, and whilst the actress narrowly missed completely exposing herself - it was Brooklyn's comment on the image that caught fans' attention.

A photo of Nicola Peltz in the shower © Instagram
Nicola was all smiles int he candid snap

"I took that photo," the eldest Beckham brother penned in the comments alongside three wink emojis. 

The comment had mixed reviews from followers of the couple, with one fan writing: "Thank you for letting us know because we were worried [laughing face emoji]." A second added: "Maybe keep it for yourself?"

Meanwhile, others were here for Brooklyn's stamp of approval, with another follower commenting: "@brooklynpeltzbeckham too cute!!! Okay you two are a perfect match@nicolaannepeltzbeckham many blessings to you both!

A photo of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn's comment sparked a major reaction from fans

Captioning the post, Nicola penned: "Scrubbbbaa," alongside a bath, bubble and pink bow emoji.

The photo came just days after the couple were living their best lives at Coachella despite reports of a family rift.

What's going on with the Beckhams?

The latest installment on the alleged rift between Brooklyn and his family came last week when neither Brooklyn nor Nicola wished fashion mogul Victoria Beckham Happy Birthday  on social media as they usually do every year. 

This comes after TMZ reported earlier this month that the brothers were rowing over Romeo's new girlfriend Kim Turbull. 

Romeo Beckham, Kim Turnbull, Harper Beckham, Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel standing in the hallway in front of stairs at their Miami home© Instagram
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were noticeably absent from David Beckham's 50th birthday party

According to the outlet, Brooklyn dated Kim a few years ago and he and his wife don't believe Kim has the right intentions. The site also stated that Nicola won't be attending events where Kim is present, leaving the couples estranged. 

As well as Victoria's birthday snub, Brooklyn and Nicola have been noticeably absent from major events in the Beckham family calendar.

The first being Victoria Beckham's fashion show in Paris last month which Romeo and Kim both attended. Then came dad David's 50th birthday celebrations attended by all Brooklyn's siblings and their partners.

Nicola and Brooklyn were at Coachella during VB's birthday celebrations © Instagram
Nicola and Brooklyn were at Coachella during VB's birthday celebrations

Then, last weekend, while the Beckhams marked VB's big day with a sun-soaked weekend on the family yacht, Brooklyn and Nicola were at Coachella.

Brooklyn's dad David did share a childhood photo his eldest son to mark Easter Sunday.

Victoria, Romeo, Harper and David Beckham© Instagram
The Beckhams had a holiday in Miami, Florida for Victoria Beckham's 51st birthday

Despite the claims, the youngest Beckham brother Cruz did try to clear up matters, after Romeo shared a slew of snaps with Kim from their recent holiday.

One comment read: "It's appropriate to date your brother’s ex too? Cool," to which Cruz replied: "Brooklyn and Kim never dated."

