Brooklyn Beckham shares unreal bikini photo of wife Nicola amid 'family feud'

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham have been living it up at Coachella this weekend, despite reports of a rift in the family.

The 26-year-old son of David and Victoria shared an uncaptioned Instagram post on Monday following the second weekend of the festival, which took place in California's Colorado Desert.

The carousel of ten pictures showed the couple looking smitten and loved up amid the alleged family feud, with several photos of them kissing and with their arms around each other amongst the crowds.

In one, Nicola, 30, can be seen bearing a striking resemblance to Victoria as she pouts at the camera, showing off her incredible figure in a skimpy black bikini. She accessorised with a pair of black sunglasses, while Brooklyn squints at the camera beside her.

© @brooklynpeltzbeckham Brooklyn shared a stunning photo of a bikini-clad Nicola

The post comes just days after rumours of the feud began to circulate following Brooklyn’s social media silence on his mum’s 51st birthday.

He was the only member of the famous family to not send Victoria birthday wishes, despite being active on Instagram. Nicola also kept quiet, further fuelling the speculation.

In contrast, David shared a heartfelt post with a collection of adorable throwback pictures. He added the caption: "Happy Birthday to the most amazing Wife, Mummy & Best Friend that we could all wish for. Have the most perfect day because you deserve to and we love you so much."

Victoria's other children, Romeo and Cruz, also shared their own photos. And even Cruz's new girlfriend, singer Jackie Apostel, posted a sweet tribute: "Happy birthday @victoriabeckham. How wonderful it is to see you be the most amazing mum to your kids on top of everything else daily. We can't wait to celebrate you."

Nicola and Victoria’s rocky history

This isn’t the first time rumours of a feud between Nicola and VB have been rife. In 2022, when Nicola married Brooklyn in a lavish multi-million-dollar ceremony in Palm Beach, it was reported that she had kept her future mother-in-law at arms' length while planning the ceremony.

She was also allegedly supposed to wear one of Victoria’s bridal designs for the wedding, but switched to a Valentino gown at the last minute.

The rumours were put to rest when Nicola told Variety: "I was going to [wear Victoria's design] and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress.

"She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that."

She’s yet to comment on the current speculation.