Brooklyn Beckham's conspicuous absence in mum Victoria's special day

Brooklyn Beckham is the only member of his famous family not to wish former Spice Girl and designer Victoria Beckham a happy birthday via social media, after she celebrated her 51st birthday on Thursday.

© Getty Images Victoria turned 51 this week

Keeping silent online, neither Brooklyn nor his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham sent birthday wishes to Victoria, fuelling speculation of a family rift.

By contrast, Victoria's ex-bandmates Emma Bunton, Mel B, Melanie C and Geri Halliwell-Horner were quick to send birthday love to the fashion designer.

Her extended family, including mother-in-law Sandra Beckham and sisters-in-law Lynne Beckham-Briggs and Jo Beckham sent birthday messages to Victoria, while her nearest and dearest shared throwback photos of her to celebrate.

David was particularly effusive, sharing a slew of sweet throwback photos. "Happy Birthday to the most amazing Wife, Mummy & Best Friend that we could all wish for. Have the most perfect day because you deserve to and we love you so much," the football legend wrote on Instagram.

Victoria's other children, Cruz and Romeo, also posted their own photos.

Cruz's girlfriend, singer Jackie Apostel, shared a touching tribute: "Happy birthday @victoriabeckham. How wonderful it is to see you be the most amazing mum to your kids on top of everything else daily. We can't wait to celebrate you."

She accompanied the sweet words with a black and white photograph of Cruz as a young child with his mum.

© GC Images Jackie and Cruz recently started dating

Wedding drama

Rumours of a feud between Victoria and Nicola started up in 2022, when Nicola tied the knot with Brooklyn in a lavish multi-million-dollar ceremony in Palm Beach. It was reported that Nicola was supposed to wear one of Victoria's designs for the wedding, but at the last minute switched to a Valentino gown.

Reports also added that Nicola had supposedly kept her future mother-in-law at arms' length during planning for the ceremony, and later cried when Marc Anthony delivered a long speech about Victoria during their wedding.

© Instagram Nicola changed the dress she wore

Two years later, Nicola and Brooklyn appeared to set the rumours to rest, telling Variety: "I was going to [wear Victoria's design] and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress.

© @brooklynpeltzbeckham Brooklyn and Nicola recently celebrated an anniversary

"She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that."

Brooklyn added: "I've learned [the media are] always going to try to write stuff like that. They're always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good."