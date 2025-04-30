Inside Beyoncé's daughter Rumi's big moment and how she is following in Blue Ivy's footsteps

Beyoncé kicked off her Cowboy Carter tour on Monday and immediately broke the internet when she brought out her youngest daughter, Rumi, during a special moment for the duo.

The seven-year-old and her twin brother Sir are rarely seen and tend to lead quiet lives, although Rumi has been slowly blossoming under the spotlight in recent years as she follows in the footsteps of her older sister, Blue Ivy.

Rumi's big moment

© @craigizzle/TMX/Mega Rumi joined her mother and older sister onstage

Rumi's appearance on Monday saw her mother bring her on stage for her song "Protector" from Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter album, on which she features.

At the beginning of the track, she can be heard saying: "Mom, can I hear the lullaby please?" This marked her music debut and gave her the honor of being the youngest woman ever to chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

She was ushered by a dancer to stand next to the "Single Ladies" singer, and held on tight to her mom as the star sang the touching tune. Rumi donned a custom gold Oscar de la Renta dress with ankle boots for the occasion, looking like a star in her own right.

© @craigizzle/TMX/Mega The budding star appeared for Beyoncé's song "Protector"

She smiled and waved at the crowd throughout the song, even throwing in some arm movements to match the dancers.

Blue Ivy sat behind her mother and sister in a stunning sparkly blue outfit, following the choreography until she took a moment to hug her family in a sweet moment for the trio.

"Even though I know someday you're gonna shine on your own, I will be your protector," Beyoncé sang as Rumi took in the crowd, marking her first appearance on stage.

Rumi's role model

© @craigizzle/TMX/Mega Blue Ivy is a doting older sister to Rumi

Meanwhile, her sister has basked in the spotlight since she was young, and kick-started her budding career in showbiz by joining her mother on her Renaissance Tour in 2024.

Blue Ivy would dance on stage each night, her confidence growing with every show. She even danced in the Christmas Day Beyoncé Bowl Half Time show in Texas, sending fans into a frenzy with her incredible moves.

© Getty Images Blue Ivy has joined her mom onstage countless times

In the Cowboy Carter Tour, the 13-year-old appeared as a dancer for "America Has a Problem", "Texas Hold 'Em" and Beyoncé's 2006 classic "Deja Vu", as well as "Protector".

Blue Ivy also joined her mother as a voice actor for Mufasa: The Lion King, starring as Kiara in the Disney flick which marked her feature film debut.

Under her wing

© John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock The pair joined their dad at the Super Bowl in February

It seems that the teen has taken Rumi under her wing in recent years. The pair accompanied their dad Jay-Z to the Super Bowl in February and wore matching baggy blue jeans for the occasion. They both opted for black jackets, with Blue Ivy's made of leather and Rumi's an athletic style.

Beyoncé's youngest followed Blue Ivy's tradition at the big game, taking a picture jumping on the field.

Her grandmother, Tina Knowles, took to Instagram to share the sweet photo, writing: "Sooo cute. Blue has been [to] every Super Bowl since like five years old, attending with her dad and doing this jump for joy. This year Rumi did the jump. It has become a family tradition.. soo sweet!"

© Instagram Rumi followed Blue Ivy's tradition of jumping for joy at the game

They have also appeared in an ad together for IVY PARK x Adidas in 2021, wearing matching checkered outfits.

According to Tina, both Blue Ivy and Rumi have a fierce love of fashion, with the teen trying to give her sister some friendly style advice.

"They are little fashionistas, and they have definite determination about what they like and what they don't like. When Beyoncé's doing the first samples, they get them, and some things they love, and some things you can tell are not their favorite," she told Oprah Daily.

© ABC Rumi and Blue Ivy are budding fashionistas

"We recently went to Disneyland, and [Rumi] put on her Mickey Mouse shorts. Then she wanted to put on a sparkly printed top, which had the same colors. It actually looked really cute," she explained.

"But her sister came in and Blue was like, 'My mom would be mad because she's doing too much.' And Rumi said, 'This is my style.' She's five. I was impressed."

Artistic flair

© Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé Sir is more reserved than his sisters

While Blue is a budding actress and performer, Tina shared that Rumi has an interest in the creative arts.

"Rumi is amazing – an amazing artist, painter, and creator," she told E! News.

She added that her twin brother, Sir, was "not into fashion as much" and preferred to stay out of the spotlight, but was "very, very smart" and interested in numbers.

To see more of Rumi and Blue Ivy's sweet dynamic, watch below...