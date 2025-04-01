Beyonce's number one rule when it comes to kids Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir

Beyonce is a worldwide superstar with a demanding schedule – but she has one rule she lives by after becoming a mom to Blue Ivy, 13, and seven-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

According to her mom, Tina Knowles, 71, no matter how hectic her life in the spotlight is, Beyonce, 43, will always put her children at the forefront.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Beyonce makes rare comment about three children with Jay-Z

"They are always her first priority," Tina told E! News at Billboard's Women in Music Awards. "No matter what else is going on," she added.

Tina was awarded the inaugural Mother of the Year award at the ceremony on Saturday and opened up about being a mom to Beyonce and her sister, Solange Knowles, 38.

"Mothers take on the role of being behind the scenes and doing what they can to support. It's nice to be recognized for that," she said.

Speaking about motherhood, she added: "It never ends, which is the best part. I'm still a mom. I'm 71 years old, and my kids are grown, but they still call me first, and it's the best feeling in the world."

© Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé Beyonce always puts her children first

Parenting style

Beyonce has spoken in the past about how she now works her schedule around her children so she can be present for important moments in their lives.

Speaking to GQ, she said: "I build my work schedule around my family. I try to only tour when my kids are out of school.

© Instagram Beyonce works her schedule around her three kids

"I always dreamt of a life where I could see the world with my family and expose them to different languages, architecture, and lifestyles."

She continued: "One thing I've worked extremely hard on is making sure my kids can have as much normalcy and privacy as possible, ensuring my personal life isn't turned into a brand.

© Getty Images Beyonce takes her kids on tour with her

"It's very easy for celebrities to turn our lives into performance art. I have made an extreme effort to stay true to my boundaries and protect myself and my family. No amount of money is worth my peace."

Speaking about motherhood, Beyonce explained: "Raising three kids isn't easy. The older they get, the more they become their own individuals with unique needs, hobbies, and social lives.

"My twins are God-sent. Parenting constantly teaches you about yourself. It takes a lot of prayer and patience. I love it. It's grounding and fulfilling."

© Getty Images Beyonce shares three kids with Jay-Z

Beyonce has no doubt learned from her mother the importance of celebrating her children's differences.

"If you have more than one kid, acknowledge the differences and celebrate them," Tina told E! News.

"When you have more than one kid, sometimes people lump them in, but you have to look at them individually."

© Getty Images Tina said Beyonce's kids are her 'first priority'

Tina previously shared an insight into her grandchildren's differing personalities, joking on The Jennifer Hudson Show that Blue is a "bossy little Capricorn like her grandma".

She later revealed that Rumi is following in her big sister's footsteps with a love for all things creative, while Sir was more into "numbers".

She told E! News: "Rumi is amazing – an amazing artist, painter, and creator... Sir is very quiet. He does all of the numbers stuff, so he's not into fashion as much… [But he's] "very, very smart."