Beyoncé's daughter Rumi, 7, steps out with super long hair as she supports big sister Blue Ivy

All eyes were on Beyoncé and her oldest daughter Blue Ivy, 12, on Christmas Day as they stepped out to perform at the NFL Halftime Show.

And backstage, the award-winning singer's younger daughter Rumi, seven, was there showing her support for her big sister and mom, alongside her dad, Jay-Z, grandmother Tina Knowles, and Beyoncé's Destiny's Child bandmate Michelle Williams.

In a video posted via a fan on Instagram, Rumi looked adorable sporting a new hairstyle, opting for long braids.

The little girl was dressed in an all-white outfit, just like her mom and sister. Tina and Michelle, meanwhile, wore cowboy hats.

Beyoncé performed a 13-minute set, and along with her daughter, Post Malone and Shaboozey also took to the stage, marking her first live performance since the release of her country-themed album, Cowboy Carter.

The set was named Beyoncé Bowl and was live-streamed on Netflix. It will be released as a standalone special too.

Just after her performance, Beyoncé took to Instagram to post a video of herself sitting on a white horse while waving a US flag, revealing that an announcement would be made on January 14.

It's thought that either new music or videos for the Cowboy Carter album will be on their way, or potentially another tour announcement.

It's been an eventful time for Beyoncé and her family. She featured in a rare interview with both her daughters - with Rumi making a surprise cameo at the end - at the start of December, as she promoted Mufassa: The Lion King, which was released on December 20.

The film not only stars Beyoncé but Blue too, voicing Kiara, the daughter of the singer's character Nala. In a behind-the-scenes video that accompanied the interview for GMA, Beyoncé showed another side to her as she was in mom mode, getting emotional as she listened to her daughter narrate the voice of Kiara.

Blue, meanwhile, remained calm and collected, and opened up about how exciting it was to be part of the movie. She also praised director Barry Jenkins for being so kind and giving her lots of advice.

Barry spoke to HELLO! on the red carpet at the London premiere of the Disney classic on December 11.

On working with the famous mother and daughter, he said: "It was really cool working with them." Praising Blue for being so professional, he continued: "Blue Ivy became so, so prepared, and so it wasn't this thing where we had to really figure out how to work with her and work in the process."

"I saw a different…a side that, you know, we don't normally get to see. And I also saw why Blue Ivy was so prepared, why she did such a great job," he said of Beyoncé's influence over her daughter.

"I think she's just grown up [with] really wonderful tutelage from Beyoncé," he continued. "And it was really dope to see a little bit of that mother-daughter dynamic make it into the film."

The director added: "What I loved was, they don't have a lot of work together, but they would always be working on the same day, and it was really lovely to watch Beyoncé just be a mother and be there to support Blue Ivy. It was really wonderful."