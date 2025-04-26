Penny Lancaster makes heartbreaking confession about home life with husband Rod Stewart and teenage sons

Penny Lancaster made a heartbreaking confession about her life at home with her husband Rod Stewart and their sons, Alistair and Aiden.

The Loose Women star revealed that during lockdown she ended up "in the floor in a crumpled mess" after an outburst caused by the menopause.

The proud mum, 54, revealed she believed she had depression after throwing away her family's dinner one day during lockdown, before learning it was due to the menopause.

© Instagram Penny and Rod share two sons Allistair and Aiden

Penny opened up about the moment to Dame Prue Leith on Loose Women: The Podcast.

Dame Prue, 85, asked her and fellow Loose Women star Coleen Nolan to share their "baking disasters", to which Lancaster replied: "One of my hugest disasters, it wasn’t so much the cooking, it was where it ended up, it ended up on the walls.

"It was during the lockdown when I didn’t realise I was going through menopause.

© @penny.lancaster/Instagram The incident happened at Penny and Rod's Essex home during lockdown

"I thought I was going through a depression and I made this dinner for my boys and my husband, and I was calling out and calling out – and because it was endless, wasn’t it? It was breakfast, lunch and dinner, you know, forever – and I was just fed up that they weren’t coming down when I’d asked them.

"Then finally, when they walked into the kitchen, I’d had enough. I literally picked up the plates and burst into tears, and threw them across the kitchen.

"The dinner ended up on the walls, I ended up on the floor in a crumpled mess.

Supportive husband Rod

Talking about her her devoted husband supported her through the moment, she said: "Rod went, 'Boys quick, leave mummy, give her a minute', and he came over to me and he said, 'I'm sorry, darling, are you okay?', and then the boys came in and they all helped clear up, and they were like, 'I'm sorry mummy'.

© Getty Penny Lancaster and Sir Rod Stewart's bond is unbreakable

"I said, 'Oh, I’m sorry', and then my husband was like, 'Right, we need to get you to a doctor, this isn’t the mummy we know, this isn’t Penny, there’s something beyond you worrying about lockdown, there’s something else going on.'

"And it was the side effects to menopause, it just kind of blew a circuit. So, that was that dinner disaster."

Penny and Rod's blended family

Penny and Rod met in 1999 and eventually married in 2007. As well as Alistair and Aiden, Rod is the proud dad of his eldest daughter Sarah whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Susannah Boffey, Kimberly and Sean, who he shares with his first wife Sarah Streeter. Ruby whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg and Renee and Liam, whom she shares with his second wife Rachel Hunter.

© Instagram Penny and Rod's blended family is incredibly close

The blended family have an exceptionally close bond, including Rod's former partners. In 2024, during Liam’s wedding in Croatia, all eight of his children and several of their mothers came together to celebrate