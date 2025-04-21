Rod Stewart and wife Penny Lancaster welcome new family additions after suffering heartbreak

One month after the heartbreaking loss of their pet dog Bubbles, Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster have welcomed two new puppies into their home.

Loose Women star Penny shared an adorable photo of their brand new additions, taken in their garden over the Easter weekend.

© Instagram Penny Lancaster posed with her two new puppies and pet pooch Lily, one month on from the sad death of her dog Bubbles

Clad in a turquoise and pink striped jumper, Penny beamed at the camera as she attempted to capture all three dogs sitting on her lap.

Her loyal Labradoodle Lily cast a nervous eye at her new canine companions, who looked like they were loving their brand new home.

The 54-year-old star wrote: "Puppy love Rory, Tiger and our Lily #puppies."

© Instagram Bubbles (pictured left) passed away following a difficult battle with cancer

Her fans were quick to respond, with one sharing: "Ohhh they are sooo cute Penny, and I love the names, I’m so happy for you, congrats on the new family members," and another commenting: "Happy Easter to the new members of your family."

Others were left wondering whether the rescue pups came from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, which is where Rod and Penny adopted their first dogs, Bubbles and Lily.

Penny and Rod's sad pet loss

Penny recently revealed that her beloved dog Bubbles had passed away following a cancer battle.

© Richard Young/Shutterstock Penny and Rod, who wed in 2007, adopted their dogs instead of having more children

Sharing her grief in an emotional post, Penny wrote: "Our fur baby Bubbles. I still think you left too soon, but I'm thankful for your time. Heaven's lucky to have you and so was I."

She had also shared a heartbreaking photograph of Bubbles with Lily taken during the last weeks of his life.

"My fur babies, my gifts from up above, my angels on earth, you warm my heart and lift my spirits. Bubbles our curly one has been diagnosed with cancer and although his recent surgery was successful, sadly it's spread.

© Dave Benett, Getty The pair are devoted pet owners and rescued their dogs from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home

"Our Lilly from @battersea keeps him company and never leaves his side and the two of them never leave my side. Companions for life, for as long as that life will be and I feel blessed for every moment I spend with them. #dogs #unconditionallove #friendsforlife," she wrote.

Rod and Penny's family life

Penny previously explained her decision to adopt a dog, revealing that she and Rod had initially considered adopting a child to complete their family because they felt they had "extra love and fun" to offer.

Rod is a father to eight children, including his two youngest sons, Alastair, 19, and Aiden, 14, whom he fathered with Penny.

WATCH: Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster's tight-knit family unit

Speaking on Loose Women, Penny, who has been married to the Maggie May musician since 2007, said: "We considered adopting. But having discussed it with the little ones they said they loved out little brood the way that it is and there might have been too much of an age gap. So we're getting a puppy instead."

The couple's extra love will also go towards Rod's four grandchildren, including the newest addition Elsie, born in March 2025, and his soon-to-be fifth grandchild, following the news that Rod's daughter Kimberly Stewart is expecting another baby.