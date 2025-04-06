Penny Lancaster's legs have never looked longer in bombshell swimsuit

Penny Lancaster looked relaxed and chic on Saturday evening, as she shared a sun-soaked picture of herself reading a book on holiday.
The 54-year-old beauty looked to be wearing a brown swimsuit as she relaxed with her holiday read, and comfortably sat on a rattan chair adorned with a plethora of comfy cushions as she chilled. Looked so blissful!
The swimsuit was cut with a high leg and had a lace-up front. It showed off Penny's long, toned legs to perfection.
Blonde Penny, who has been married to superstar singer Rod Stewart for 17 years, has a keen interest in fashion and often sports some fabulous outfits at events or on Loose Women, where she often features as a panelist.
Penny's birthday outfit
The model recently celebrated her birthday in style, and we loved her stylish travelling getup.
In March, the blonde bombshell was pictured alongside her blended family in Las Vegas with her rocker husband and several members of their large brood, including their son Alastair and Rod's two daughters Renee and Kimberly.
Penny shared a series of pictures on Instagram, and in one, she rocked a chic look for traveling. Posing at an airport post-flight, she sported a deep blue slinky midi skirt, which was emblazoned with a bold leopard print. Styling to perfection, she added a floaty black blouse, coupled with a pair of inky blue trainers and a quilted designer leather handbag which she wore over one shoulder.
Her honeyed blonde mane had a Farrah Fawcett vibe to it with flicked-up ends and her makeup was as flawless as ever. Gosh, we wish we looked that good after a long flight!
Penny and Rod's happy marriage
Penny and Rod share two children - sons Alastair, 18, and Aiden, 13. Speaking about their long and happy marriage exclusively to HELLO!, Penny revealed: "You need a healthy attraction. Rod and I can have dinner in a crowded room or just the two of us – we always have eyes for each other. There's this look, this connection, this message without words."
Rod, 80, agreed, adding: "We love life and make date nights for one another, among touring and family time. We listen to each other and try to resolve all our disagreements, the dirty laundry, as Penny says, right away, and before we go to bed."