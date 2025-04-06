Penny Lancaster's legs have never looked longer in bombshell swimsuit

Penny Lancaster looked relaxed and chic on Saturday evening, as she shared a sun-soaked picture of herself reading a book on holiday.

The 54-year-old beauty looked to be wearing a brown swimsuit as she relaxed with her holiday read, and comfortably sat on a rattan chair adorned with a plethora of comfy cushions as she chilled. Looked so blissful!

© Instagram Penny wowed on her holidays, rocking a brown swimsuit

The swimsuit was cut with a high leg and had a lace-up front. It showed off Penny's long, toned legs to perfection.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Penny Lancaster is a vision in mini black sun dress as she jets to LA

Blonde Penny, who has been married to superstar singer Rod Stewart for 17 years, has a keen interest in fashion and often sports some fabulous outfits at events or on Loose Women, where she often features as a panelist.

© Getty Penny and Rod have been married for 17 years

Penny's birthday outfit

The model recently celebrated her birthday in style, and we loved her stylish travelling getup.

© Instagram Penny celebrated her birthday in style

In March, the blonde bombshell was pictured alongside her blended family in Las Vegas with her rocker husband and several members of their large brood, including their son Alastair and Rod's two daughters Renee and Kimberly.

Penny shared a series of pictures on Instagram, and in one, she rocked a chic look for traveling. Posing at an airport post-flight, she sported a deep blue slinky midi skirt, which was emblazoned with a bold leopard print. Styling to perfection, she added a floaty black blouse, coupled with a pair of inky blue trainers and a quilted designer leather handbag which she wore over one shoulder.

© Getty Penny and Rod love date night

Her honeyed blonde mane had a Farrah Fawcett vibe to it with flicked-up ends and her makeup was as flawless as ever. Gosh, we wish we looked that good after a long flight!

Penny and Rod's happy marriage

Penny and Rod share two children - sons Alastair, 18, and Aiden, 13. Speaking about their long and happy marriage exclusively to HELLO!, Penny revealed: "You need a healthy attraction. Rod and I can have dinner in a crowded room or just the two of us – we always have eyes for each other. There's this look, this connection, this message without words."

© Shutterstock Penny tells HELLO! that she are Rod: "Always have eyes for each other"

Rod, 80, agreed, adding: "We love life and make date nights for one another, among touring and family time. We listen to each other and try to resolve all our disagreements, the dirty laundry, as Penny says, right away, and before we go to bed."