Richard Gere and wife Alejandra Silva look more in love than ever following move to Spain 

Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva couldn't have looked more in love while gracing the red carpet at the Barcelona Film Festival on Tuesday, proving that their cross-continental move to Spain was the right choice.

The pair dazzled at the screening of the documentary Wisdom of Happiness, which Richard executive produced. The film follows the Dalai Lama as he speaks on the potential for peace in the 21st century.

The red carpet's cutest couple

© Getty Images Alejandra and Richard attended the premiere of Wisdom of Happiness

Alejandra was glowing in a flowing, floor-length gown with a soft floral pattern in neutral tones.

Her dress featured a full skirt with a delicate sheer overlay embroidered with floral designs. She accessorized with a shawl draped over her shoulders and a simple red pendant necklace.

The 42-year-old wore her brown-blonde hair down in loose waves with soft bangs, and added a pink lip to her simple makeup look.

© Getty Images The couple looked so in love at the film festival

Her husband wore a navy suit with a white dress shirt and no tie, opting for a more casual look at the event.

Throughout the night, the couple kept their arms around each other and stared lovingly into each other's eyes, proving that the spark was still there after seven years of marriage.

The Spanish lifestyle

© Getty Images Richard and Alejandra moved to Spain in 2024

The couple, who share sons Alexander, six, and James, four, moved to Alejandra's home country of Spain in 2024 to be closer to her family and friends.

"She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers," Richard told Vanity Fair Spain.

"I love Spain, and I think your lifestyle is fabulous," he continued. "Also, your ability to live transmitting joy and happiness. It is a beautiful place, the food is extraordinary, and the people exude sensitivity and generosity, as well as a strong will to laugh and enjoy."

© Instagram Alejandra revealed that they will move back to the US in the future

He added that their sons are bilingual, and would likely flourish in the Mediterranean paradise.

However, Richard and Alejandra have plans to move back to the US eventually, as the Spanish activist told the Daily Mail.

“[We will live in Spain] for a few years and then come back [to the US]. But we're always coming back," she said. "I'm with my family...You know, I missed them a lot. But I miss the US. So, we come back and forth."

Spiritual awakening

© NurPhoto via Getty Images The 75-year-old is a close friend of the Dalai Lama

Richard's involvement in the Dalai Lama's project is the culmination of years of friendship between the pair, after the Pretty Woman actor converted to Buddhism as a young man.

"Wisdom of Happiness is a very special film that we hope will profoundly influence how we think and feel about ourselves and the others with whom we share this beautiful planet. My friends tell me this is the most important film of my life," he shared in a statement. "This is a small movie that can have a big impact on the future."

The 75-year-old was raised in a Methodist family, but became disillusioned with religion in his 20s, as he revealed to Lion's Roar in 1999.

© AFP via Getty Images The star converted in his 20s

"I think, like most young men, I was not particularly happy...I was pretty unhappy, and I had questions like, 'Why anything?'" he told the publication. "Realizing I was probably pushing the edges of my own sanity, I was exploring late-night bookshops, reading everything I could in many different directions. Evans-Wentz's books on Tibetan Buddhism had an enormous impact on me. I just devoured them."

He continued: "So the Buddhist path, particularly the Tibetan approach, was obviously drawing me, but the first tradition that I became involved in was Zen."

Richard has been a vocal activist for the Tibetan independence movement ever since.

To learn more about Richard and Alejandra's sweet relationship, see below...