Travis Kelce has moment with girlfriend Taylor Swift's celebrity crush - see the incredible video
Travis Kelce in a copper suit and dark glasses© Getty

Back in 2008 Taylor revealed her ultimate crush

Faye James
Senior Editor
4 minutes ago
It was a full-circle moment no one saw coming, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce sharing a laugh and a round of golf with none other than Justin Timberlake, the very pop star a younger Taylor once shyly admitted was her "musical crush."

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35, flew under the radar in Las Vegas this week as he joined Justin, 44, for the 2025 8AM Golf Invitational, a relaxed celebrity golf tournament hosted by the "SexyBack" singer’s own golf brand.

And while it was all in good fun, fans couldn’t help but reflect on the nostalgia. Back in 2008, a then-18-year-old Taylor appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and blushed as she revealed Justin was her ultimate crush. She was left speechless when Ellen brought him out onstage.

WATCH: Travis Kelce enjoys moment with girlfriend's crush

"Wow! It’s really good to meet you," Taylor said, stunned. "This is the best surprise ever. This is the best day ever."

Justin, grinning, offered up dating advice at the time: "Ladies, you are just smarter than us. I’ve accepted that. I’m much more comfortable in my stupidity and I just roll with it, you know? So that makes me less of a jerk."

Travis enjoyed a moment with his girlfriend's crush© Getty Images
Travis and Justin playoff

Fast-forward 16 years, and Taylor is now one of the world’s biggest music stars, and in a happy, public relationship with NFL favourite Travis, who seems to be slipping seamlessly into her orbit.

In a video posted by Justin to Instagram, the unlikely duo were seen having a ball during the Vegas golf outing. 

Travis, always the entertainer, turned his golf club into a makeshift microphone and led the group in a playful rendition of Midnight Star’s 1984 classic "Curious". Justin and comedian Andrew Santino, 41, grooved behind him, while Travis danced, grinned, and sang like no one was watching.

Recording artist Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.© Getty Images
The clip ended with the pair exchanging a hearty handshake and laughing together — a moment that quickly made the rounds online.

"Justin Timberlake and Travis Kelce vibing together? This timeline is unreal," one fan posted.

Another added, "Taylor Swift’s current love singing with her former crush. The Swiftie universe is officially full circle."

Travis' stepback

The event was a welcome moment of lightness for Travis, who has largely stayed out of the spotlight following his team’s unexpected Super Bowl loss earlier this year. He’s taken a step back from public appearances, instead spending time with family, including his brother Jason Kelce, 36, who also joined the golf trip, and supporting Taylor during her break following the end of her record-breaking Eras Tour in December.

Jason, recently retired from the NFL, has had a busy few weeks himself. Earlier this month, he and wife Kylie Kelce welcomed their fourth child, daughter Finnley Ann.

travis kelce on the field super bowl© Getty Images
During an episode of the New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with Travis, Jason introduced his new baby to listeners and jokingly scolded his younger brother for being too eager.

"Do you want to see your new niece?" Jason asked.

"Yes, I want to see my new niece, Jason — you only sent one picture!" Travis replied, laughing.

Travis and Jason Kelce both sat clapping at a baseball game, dressed casually © Getty Images
Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce

In Las Vegas, both brothers looked relaxed and happy, embracing some well-earned downtime. Travis was spotted enjoying a casino night with friends and sporting a crochet cardigan and a TriBeCa cap,  a subtle nod to the New York City neighbourhood where Taylor owns an apartment.

The group played two full rounds of golf at the exclusive event, with Justin’s team ultimately taking the win. Also in attendance was Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps, adding even more star power to the weekend.

