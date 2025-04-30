Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Why Travis Kelce’s suspension from football had a surprising twist
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on prior to Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome on February 9, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Rebecca Lewis
2 minutes ago
Travis Kelce is now one of the greatest tight end players in the National Football League but he almost lost that chance when he was suspended from playing during college.

In 2010 he missed the entire college season for the University of Cincinnati after he failed a drug test when he tested positive for marijuana.

Travis Kelce #18 of the Cincinnati Bearcats celebrates with the trophy after catching the game winning touchdown in 2012
Travis was suspended in the 2010 season

That then became a red flag in 2013 when teams began their draft plans, and he ended up being drafted in the third round by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, Travis has recalled those months when he was unable to play and how it ultimately "worked out perfectly" because the suspension led to him changing football positions.

"You probably got drafted an entire round later than you should have," Jason said on their New Heights podcast on April 30 adding: "I just think it's funny sometimes looking back and there are all these concerns about Travis Kelce, and everybody, whoever knew you, knew you were a great kid. You just had a mess up with weed. Sorry. And then all of a sudden teams aren't picking you for it."

Travis Kelce #18 of the Cincinnati Bearcats runs with the ball during the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers in 2012
Travis played for the Cincinnati Bearcats in college

However, Travis added that it "worked out perfectly".

In 2023 he told the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast that the suspension "kicked me into the tight end room," because prior to the interlude in his career he was playing the quarterback position.

Jason will welcome his fourth daughter with Kylie© Patrick Smith
Travis hosts a podcast with his brother Jason (left)

He is now a three-time Super Bowl winner with the Chiefs, and has formed one of the greatest partnerships on the field with Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Elsewhere on the podcast, Jason hinted that he believes the teams should focus less on character concerns and more on the football talents of the players in the draft.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (L) and tight end Travis Kelce of the NFL Kansas City Chiefs present U.S. President Joe Biden a team jersey at the White House on June 05, 2023
Patrick (L) and Travis present U.S. President Joe Biden a team jersey at the White House in 2023

"I just want everybody that drops in the draft for whatever character concerns, if it ever pans out, they should just do that exact same character concern," Jason suggested.

"Like, you should have just walked into signing your second deal with a blunt in your hand smoking it as a sign of the paper. I'm not condoning smoking weed, but unless you sign a multimillion-year deal you wanna say '[expletive] you' to all the people that doubted you because you did smoke weed."

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) walk off the field after the trophy ceremony following the Chiefs 32-29 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Taylor and Travis began dating in 2023

Travis has made very few public appearances in the last few months, laying low ever since the Chiefs' unexpected loss in the 2025 Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles.

His girlfriend  Taylor Swift has similarly stayed out of the public eye in recent months in recent months, however reports have suggested that the two have been pictured spending time in Boca Raton, Florida.

In late April however Travis and Jason were seen competing at the 2025 8AM Golf Invitational, Justin Timberlake's golf brand's tournament, in Las Vegas.

In a video shared by the brand on social media, Travis is seen playing golf with Justin and Michael Phelps, as well as enjoying casino time with the boys.

Travis and Jason Kelce on meeting Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte

