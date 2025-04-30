Inside Travis Kelce's friendship with Ryan Reynolds amid rift speculation

It's safe to say Travis Kelce has a pretty impressive, and star-studded, social circle.

Just last week, the Kansas City Chiefs player resurfaced in Las Vegas amid his time off from work, and participated in a golf invitational with his brother Jason Kelce, and none other than Justin Timberlake.

Moreover, ever since he began his relationship with Taylor Swift, back in the summer of 2023, that social circle has only expanded.

© Getty Images Blake and Ryan have been married since 2012

Among the friendships that Travis has gained amid his relationship with the "Tortured Poets Department" singer is with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who have been married since 2012, and who share four children, daughters James, ten, Inez, eight, and Betty, five, plus son Olin, two.

Blake and Ryan have had a bit of a guest role in Taylor and Travis' relationship from the start; one of Taylor's first public appearances after her March 2023 break-up from Joe Alwyn was with the couple, after which eagle-eyed fans alleged Ryan unfollowed Joe on Instagram.

Fast forward a few months, and both Blake and Ryan were right by Taylor's side when she made what was only the second appearance at one of Travis' football games, an October 1 game at MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets.

© Todd Rosenberg Taylor and Blake watching the Chiefs in the Super Bowl

Taylor and Travis had only confirmed their relationship a week prior, when she made her first ever appearances at a Chiefs game, one against the Chicago Bears, at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs' home stadium.

Eventually, the Chiefs made it all the way to the 2024 Super Bowl, and so did Blake, who watched the Chiefs win against the San Francisco 49ers alongside Taylor.

© Gotham The two have been good friends for over a decade

Taylor, Travis, Blake and Ryan then got back together again later in August, when the It Ends With Us actress celebrated her 37th birthday with them and more celebrity friends at Taylor's famed Watch Hill mansion in Rhode Island.

Flash forward again to these days, and they are all largely laying low, with Taylor off from her Eras Tour and Travis off from football season, plus Blake and Ryan have been embroiled in their lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

© Getty Images Taylor and Travis have been dating since summer 2023

Amid the ongoing legal drama, rumors recently circulated that Travis has allegedly unfollowed Ryan on Instagram, however netizens have pointed out he may not have been following him in the first place (he also doesn't even follow his own girlfriend).

Lastly, there has also been some speculation that Taylor and Blake have had a rift in their friendship — they have been friends for over a decade — though many have chalked it up to merely their lack of recent public appearances together, and the ongoing online vitriol aimed at Blake.