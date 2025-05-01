Meet Michael Bolton's three reclusive and incredibly private daughters amid brain cancer battle

Michael Bolton has had to rely on his family now more than ever amid his battle with brain cancer. The legendary singer announced that he had been diagnosed with glioblastoma in December 2023, and underwent a second brain surgery just a month later to stop the spread of the aggressive cancer.

His three daughters, whom he welcomed with his first wife Maureen McGuire, have been by his side throughout the ordeal, showing endless support for their dad on his road to recovery.

A family man

© Facebook Michael is a proud grandfather to six kids

"I love any excuse that allows us all together," Michael previously told People about his family. "I'm filled with more love and pride in my girls as they raise their own families. Watching them parent, watching them speaking to their kids. I'm just so proud of them."

Michael is a doting dad to Isa, 49, Holly, 47, and Taryn, 45, often sharing insight into their close bond on social media. He is also a proud grandfather to their six children, explaining to People that it was "such a great source of joy looking into their eyes."

He admitted that he was not allowed to put the kids to sleep anymore after their nights often descended into chaos. "I'm not going to be putting [the grandkids] to sleep," Michael told the publication. "Ten minutes after they think the kids are going to sleep and I'm reading to them…I'm chasing them around the room!"

Isa, 49

© Instagram Isa owns a boutique in Connecticut

The 72-year-old's eldest daughter, Isa, was born in 1975 and lives a quiet life with her two sons in Connecticut.

She owns a women's boutique and consignment store, Loved Boutique, a passion which Michael is endlessly proud of her for.

"So thankful to be able to spend precious time with my beautiful brilliant daughter Isa!!!" he wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of the duo. "She's been so innovative growing her business @lovedct203 while balancing mom life. My daughters never cease to amaze me!!!"

Holly, 47

© Instagram Holly lives in California with her son

Michael's middle child, Holly, lives in California with her son, often posting about the middle schooler on her social media. She took to Instagram to share how her father's shock diagnosis affected her in a candid post that featured Michael's smiling face.

"December was unimaginably scary, sad, confusing, and surreal. Along with heartache, though, was immense love and gratitude. I was able to hold my dad's hand as he slept, watching him drift off and wake up happy to see my face," she wrote.

"It was an experience I'd never had before, and as painful and scary as it was, I was grateful to spend precious time with him. I am so lucky to have such an incredible relationship with my dad, and look forward to many, many more years."

© Instagram Michael taught his grandson how to play cards

The pair share a close bond, with Holly revealing that Michael taught her son how to play cards in preparation for a future Vegas trip.

"@michaelboltonpics took me to Vegas on my 21st bday. I won a ton of [money] and I had never played cards before," she wrote via social media. "We have just over 13yrs to get his kid ready #momlife #vegasbaby #weekend #family #sundayfunday."

Taryn, 45

© Facebook Taryn owns a children's store called Around the Rosy

The youngest of the Bolton brood lives in Connecticut and owns a children's consignment store called Around the Rosy. She gave birth to Michael's first grandchild in 2010.

The 45-year-old opened up about the changes in her father before he was diagnosed with cancer, sharing that his symptoms became noticeably worse during family bowling night.

"That was when we were like, 'Something's wrong with his brain,'" she told People, sharing that he bowled out of turn several times. "Everything that happened was weird for him but not super alarming. When you look back at everything together…We missed so many things."

© Facebook She noticed unusual changes in her dad before of his diagnosis

"Is this stress? Is this sleep?" she recalled wondering. "He'd been working nonstop that whole time. Traveling, doing shows, doing all of these things. We were like, he's getting older, he's tired, he's stressed out. All of these things we sort of explained in a way, one by one."

She added: "He fell out of his chair to the left, which is very unusual. He's super athletic, and he doesn't drink. So he fell, and we were like, 'What just happened?'"

