Dame Joan Collins shares the secret to her incredibly youthful looks at 90 after fans are left in disbelief at her ageless appearance

Dame Joan Collins, at 90 years old, made a sensational appearance at the recent 2024 Emmy Awards, captivating everyone with her age-defying grace and style.

The Dynasty star turned heads in a pale blue gown, beautifully adorned with sequins, paired with matching opera gloves.

This choice of attire not only accentuated her glamorous style but also highlighted her remarkably youthful complexion.

This stunning display set social media abuzz, with fans flocking to Twitter to express their disbelief and admiration. One fan exclaimed, "Dame Joan Collins is 90 years old and still poppin’!" Another echoed the sentiment, saying, "I would like everyone to know that Joan Collins is literally 90 years old. That’s a diva."

Joan Collins wows the crowd with her ageless appearance at 90

The compliments continued, with another adding, "Joan Collins looks ridiculous for 90 years old," and yet another stating, "I don’t understand how Joan Collins is 90 years old. Queen."

The playful and affectionate comments didn't stop there. Fans continued to marvel at her ageless beauty, with remarks like, "Dame Joan Collins serving at 90 years old," and "Living up to her name and legacy."

© Michael Buckner Joan Collins looks incredible at 90 years of age

"The Emmys: Joan Collins has not aged since 1979," said one more. Another shared their pleasant surprise and well wishes, "I did not expect Joan Collins to appear on my tv screen. I’m glad mother is doing well. She looks phenomenal."

So, what is the secret behind Joan's remarkable youthfulness? Joan credits her nutritionist Gabriela Peacock’s advice, stating to HELLO! “Gabriela’s advice is wise and wonderful, and her tips for looking good and feeling fabulous are always priceless.”

© Getty Joan Collins credits her nutritionist for her ageless appearance

Gabriela shed light on Joan's dietary regimen, emphasizing portion control: "I recommend to my clients that smaller portions help to maintain a balanced approach to eating and also help to regulate your blood sugar levels throughout the day to ensure you have stable energy levels," she tells HELLO!

Discussing Joan's breakfast routine, Gabriela mentioned, “Unflavoured live yogurts without a lot of sugar are great to keep your energy levels up and berries again are help will help to boost longevity and also give a bit more sweetness to the yogurts which helps.”

© Getty Joan is very healthy and fit

She also highlighted the importance of omega-3-rich foods like salmon, noting, “These foods contain essential fatty acids that play a role in supporting skin health, contributing to a radiant appearance and promoting longevity.”

Gabriela's approach to balanced meals involves having more substantial meals during the day and lighter ones in the evening, focusing on leafy vegetables and protein, especially oily fish.

The author of, 2 Weeks To A Younger You. believes this diet regime is essential for maintaining overall health and well-being.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.