Joan Collins, 91, dazzles as she joins husband Percy Gibson, 59, at lavish bash

Joan Collins has found the fountain of youth and never looked better than in new pictures from her lavish night out in Saint-Tropez.

The 91-year-old attended the birthday bash of Italian PR extraordinaire, actor and promoter Massimo Gargia, who turned 84 on Tuesday night.

She donned a stunning silver dress with shoulder cut-outs and arm ruffles for the event, harkening back to her screen siren days.

She paired the dress with dangling diamond earrings, diamond-encrusted bangles and a show-stopping snake-like diamond necklace. The look was completed with red lipstick and a fan to keep cool on the hot summer night.

Joan was joined by her husband of 22 years, Percy Gibson, who looked dapper in a white suit with a black shirt.

Percy, who is 32 years Joan's junior, is her fifth husband and longest marriage. Despite their age gap, the Dynasty actress has never been happier since their wedding in 2002.

© Foc Kan The legendary actress dazzled in a silver dress on Tuesday night

She gushed to HELLO! about her man after their nuptials, explaining that her fifth marriage is "my happiest and last".

"Percy is wonderful; he's my soul mate. That doesn't mean we don't bicker, but we are very understanding of each other," she said.

Her husband is a theater manager and film producer; the couple met when she starred in the play Love Letters in 2000, which he produced.

© Dave Benett Joan met Percy in 2000 when he produced the play 'Love Letters', which she starred in

"I believe in marriage — which is why I've done it five times — and I finally have a wonderful marriage," she told Louis Theroux in a BBC documentary.

"Percy is 30-odd years younger than me, but I don't even feel my age. I don't even talk about it; I don't even think about it."

Joan and her husband seem to be in full vacation mode as they jet around Europe, even joining Elizabeth Hurley and her son, Damian, in the south of France last week.

© Foc Kan Joan attended the party with her husband, Percy and her brother, Bill (pictured)

She told Ideal Home in 2023 that the south of France is, in fact, her happy place and her ultimate vacation spot. "We try to visit my place every summer. It's incredibly relaxing," she said.

"There's no traffic, it's right in the middle of the hills of Provence and has a fantastic view. I can see the sea in the distance and rolling hills around. It balms the soul."

As for how she looks that good at 91 years old? Sunscreen and discipline, she says.

© Joan Collins Joan and Elizabeth met while on vacation in the south of France

"I have always worn sun protection and have kept my face away from harmful rays since I was 20," she told You in 2014. "You should see me when I wake up in the morning: my face is so white, it's like a sheet."

Another trick of the trade is night cream, she said to The Mirror. "I'm very disciplined. I don't go to bed without taking off my make-up and putting on night cream. My mother had me and sister Jackie doing that when we were 14."