Joan Collins, 91, dazzles in glitzy off-the-shoulder top for romantic photo with husband Percy
Joan Collins attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California© Cindy Ord/VF24,Getty

The Dynasty actress always causes a stir with her fashion sense!

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Joan Collins never fails to look phenomenal. On Thursday, the Dynasty star oozed Hollywood glamour when she stepped out alongside her husband, Percy.

Taking to her Instagram account, the actress, 91, shared a gorgeous snap alongside her beau when they attended a glamorous Christmas party together.

Captioning the post, she penned: "#whataswellpartythisis @rene_horsch @mark_zunino in attendance @jrichnyny @jeffreylane_publicrelations @mark_rozzano @officialstefaniepowers #eviebricusse and #ahubby."

In the snap, Joan donned an off-the-shoulder ruffled top in white. She paired the piece with black velvet trousers and a luxurious fur jacket covered in diamantes – the ultimate Christmas combination.

Joan and Percy looked like they had a fabulous evening© Instagram
She accessorised her festive outfit with a pair of statement gold earrings. As for her makeup, her camera-ready look comprised fluttery lashes, smoky eyeshadow, blusher, and a slick of red lipstick.

Friends and fans of the star couldn't get enough of the update and left messages in the comments section.

Joan oozed glamour wearing a black fur jacket© Instagram
One fan penned: "Beautiful photos. Nice to see you in good spirits just before the holidays. Fantastic fun, dear Joan." A second added: "Joan IS JOAN COLLINS." Meanwhile, a third simply penned a slew of fire emojis.

If one thing's for sure, it's that Joan couldn't look more youthful, but what is the secret to her age-defying appearance? The star previously told The Mirror she is "very disciplined" when it comes to her beauty regime.

Joan added a slick of red lipstick to complete the her festive look© Instagram
"I don't go to bed without taking off my makeup and putting on night cream. My mother had me and my sister Jackie doing that when we were 14," she told the publication.

Joan also trains with a physiotherapist every morning. She told My Weekly magazine: "I've been working out with a physiotherapist, which I highly recommend for older men and women who want to stay fit.

"Half an hour a day is mostly what I do, and I've found that it gives me energy."

