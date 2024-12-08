Joan Collins wows in bridal white look as she jets to legendary LA hideaway

The epitome of Hollywood glamour, Joan Collins has jetted to a legendary LA hideaway. Christmas may be around the corner, but the 91-year-old is busier than ever, and arrived at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where she was set to meet "some very interesting people" and "talk about a very interesting project."

© Instagram Joan Collins headed to LA to meet "some very interesting people" and "talk about a very interesting project"

Posting a series of highlights from her trip to LA, Joan exuded elegance as she exited her car. Dressed in a bridal white skirt and a matching blouse, the actress completed her ensemble with a checked boucle jacket, a cream beret and tinted sunglasses.

Marvelling at the festive decor, Joan walked the red carpet out front, before posing alongside a towering Christmas tree inside the hotel. While the A-lister's husband, Percy, did not appear in her Instagram post, the 59-year-old is likely travelling with her.

© Getty Images Joan and Percy have been travelling around the US in recent weeks

The couple, who typically reside in Belgravia, have been spending some time in the US. Last month they were spotted visiting Craig's in West Hollywood, which is a renowned celebrity hotspot loved by the likes of Kim Kardashian, Nicky Hilton and Kelly Osbourne.

Dressed to the nines for date night, Joan opted for a black satin midi, a sequin-soaked blazer, a faux fur collar scarf and a pair of pointed heels. Meanwhile, Percy teamed a crisp white shirt with a navy suit. The pair were photographed beaming and linking arms as they exited the swanky venue.

It's unclear where Joan and Percy will be spending Christmas this year, but they've certainly been getting into the festive spirit. Last month, the TV and film star headed to Bishopsgate Plaza, where she was given the honour of lighting London's tallest Christmas tree.

As she took to the stage, Joan was accompanied by Percy, who appeared besotted with his wife. In a blink-and-you'd-miss-it moment, the actress turned and caught a glimpse of the brightly lit tree behind her, before Percy took her hand in his, lovingly trailing his fingers along hers as they listened to carol singers.

Days later, the duo kept things low-key as they headed to Marks & Spencer for a spot of Christmas shopping.

Whenever they're in London, Joan and Percy reside at their townhouse in Belgravia, which she's owned for decades. "I looked at about 60 flats in London. I wanted to be near the West End and the theatres, and near to Chelsea. I love Belgravia, it's wonderfully quiet," the star recalled to Publishing Business.

© Getty Joan and Percy typically reside in Belgravia, London

Percy has been living with Joan at the property for the past 20 years. The actress has listed the Ivy Chelsea Garden on King's Road as a favourite dining spot. Meanwhile, Selfridges and Harrods are her go-to stores, and Claridge's is her number-one place to stay.