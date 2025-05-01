George Clooney has huge reason to celebrate with wife Amal and twins

George Clooney has been awarded many accolades throughout his career, but on Thursday, he scored a major first.
The actor has plenty to celebrate with his wife, Amal Clooney, and their twins Alexander and Ella after he bagged a Tony Award nomination for his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck.
George has been nominated in the Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play category, but he faces stiff competition from the likes of Cole Escola, Jon Michael Hill, Louis McCartney, and more.
Good Night, and Good Luck is an adaptation of the acclaimed 2005 film of the same name, which George co-wrote and directed — and which earned him six Academy Award nominations.
In the film version, the role of Edward R. Murrow was memorably portrayed by David Strathairn, who went on to receive an Oscar nomination for the performance.
Now, two decades later, George has stepped into the shoes of the pioneering CBS journalist himself — and brought a sense of quiet gravitas to the part.
Taking place during the height of McCarthyism, the play follows Murrow's fight to uphold truth and integrity in journalism at a time when fear and suspicion ran rampant through American society.
The 2025 Tony Awards are set to take place at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 8, with Broadway veteran Cynthia Erivo as host.
2025 Tony Awards host
Cynthia takes over from Ariana DeBose, who hosted the past three years. Sharing her excitement over the gig, she said in a statement in February: "I am so proud and excited to take on this glorious honor.
"I am looking forward to ushering the theatre community at large through a night that celebrates the wonderful performances we have witnessed throughout the year. I hope I can rise to the occasion."
How to watch
Viewers can watch the show on CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 8 p.m. ET on June 8. A 90-minute pre-show will stream on Pluto TV starting at 6:30 p.m. ET for select awards.
2025 Tony Award nominations
Nominations were announced by previous winners Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce on CBS Mornings on May 1. See some of the nominations below and access the full list at tonyawards.com.
Best Musical
Buena Vista Social Club
Dead Outlaw
Death Becomes Her
Maybe Happy Ending
Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
Best Play
English
The Hills of California
John Proctor is the Villain
Oh, Mary!
Purpose
Best Revival of a Musical
Floyd Collins
Gypsy
Pirates! The Penzance Musical
Sunset Blvd.
Best Revival of a Play
Eureka Day
Our Town
Romeo + Juliet
Yellow Face
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical
Darrin Criss — Maybe Happy Ending
Andrew Durand — Dead Outlaw
Tom Francis — Sunset Blvd.
Jonathan Groff — Just in Time
James Monroe Iglehart — A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical
Jeremy Jordan — Floyd Collins
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical
Megan Hilty — Death Becomes Her
Audra McDonald — Gypsy
Jasmine Amy Rogers — BOOP! The Musical
Nicole Scherzinger — Sunset Blvd.
Jennifer Simard — Death Becomes Her
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Brooks Ashmanskas — Smash
Jeb Brown — Dead Outlaw
Danny Burstein — Gypsy
Jak Malone — Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
Taylor Trensch — Floyd Collins
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Natalie Venetia Belcon — Buena Vista Social Club
Julia Knitel — Dead Outlaw
Gracie Lawrence — Just in Time
Justine Machado — Real Women Have Curves: The Musical
Joy Woods — Gypsy
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play
George Clooney — Good Night, and Good Luck
Cole Escola — Oh, Mary!
Jon Michael Hill — Purpose
Daniel Day Kim — Yellow Face
Harry Lennix — Purpose
Louis McCartney — Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play
Laura Donnelly — The Hills of California
Mia Farrow — The Roommate
LaTanya Richardson Jackson — Purpose
Sadie Sink — John Proctor Is the Villain
Sarah Snook — The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Glenn David — Purpose
Gabriel Ebert — John Proctor Is the Villain
Francis Joe — Yellow Face
Bob Odenkirk — Glengarry Glen Ross
Conrad Ricamora — Oh, Mary!
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Tala Ashe — English
Jessica Hecht — Eureka Day
Marian Neshat — English
Fina Strazza — John Proctor Is the Villain
Kara Young — Purpose