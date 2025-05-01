George Clooney has huge reason to celebrate with wife Amal and twins

George Clooney has been awarded many accolades throughout his career, but on Thursday, he scored a major first.

The actor has plenty to celebrate with his wife, Amal Clooney, and their twins Alexander and Ella after he bagged a Tony Award nomination for his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck.

George has been nominated in the Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play category, but he faces stiff competition from the likes of Cole Escola, Jon Michael Hill, Louis McCartney, and more.

Good Night, and Good Luck is an adaptation of the acclaimed 2005 film of the same name, which George co-wrote and directed — and which earned him six Academy Award nominations.

In the film version, the role of Edward R. Murrow was memorably portrayed by David Strathairn, who went on to receive an Oscar nomination for the performance.

Now, two decades later, George has stepped into the shoes of the pioneering CBS journalist himself — and brought a sense of quiet gravitas to the part.

Taking place during the height of McCarthyism, the play follows Murrow's fight to uphold truth and integrity in journalism at a time when fear and suspicion ran rampant through American society.

The 2025 Tony Awards are set to take place at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 8, with Broadway veteran Cynthia Erivo as host.

2025 Tony Awards host

Cynthia takes over from Ariana DeBose, who hosted the past three years. Sharing her excitement over the gig, she said in a statement in February: "I am so proud and excited to take on this glorious honor.

"I am looking forward to ushering the theatre community at large through a night that celebrates the wonderful performances we have witnessed throughout the year. I hope I can rise to the occasion."

How to watch

Viewers can watch the show on CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 8 p.m. ET on June 8. A 90-minute pre-show will stream on Pluto TV starting at 6:30 p.m. ET for select awards.

2025 Tony Award nominations

Nominations were announced by previous winners Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce on CBS Mornings on May 1. See some of the nominations below and access the full list at tonyawards.com.

Best Musical

Buena Vista Social Club

Dead Outlaw

Death Becomes Her

Maybe Happy Ending

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Best Play

English

The Hills of California

John Proctor is the Villain

Oh, Mary!

Purpose

Best Revival of a Musical

Floyd Collins

Gypsy

Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Sunset Blvd.

Best Revival of a Play

Eureka Day

Our Town

Romeo + Juliet

Yellow Face

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

Darrin Criss — Maybe Happy Ending

Andrew Durand — Dead Outlaw

Tom Francis — Sunset Blvd.

Jonathan Groff — Just in Time

James Monroe Iglehart — A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical

Jeremy Jordan — Floyd Collins

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

Megan Hilty — Death Becomes Her

Audra McDonald — Gypsy

Jasmine Amy Rogers — BOOP! The Musical

Nicole Scherzinger — Sunset Blvd.

Jennifer Simard — Death Becomes Her

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Brooks Ashmanskas — Smash

Jeb Brown — Dead Outlaw

Danny Burstein — Gypsy

Jak Malone — Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Taylor Trensch — Floyd Collins

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Natalie Venetia Belcon — Buena Vista Social Club

Julia Knitel — Dead Outlaw

Gracie Lawrence — Just in Time

Justine Machado — Real Women Have Curves: The Musical

Joy Woods — Gypsy

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

George Clooney — Good Night, and Good Luck

Cole Escola — Oh, Mary!

Jon Michael Hill — Purpose

Daniel Day Kim — Yellow Face

Harry Lennix — Purpose

Louis McCartney — Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

Laura Donnelly — The Hills of California

Mia Farrow — The Roommate

LaTanya Richardson Jackson — Purpose

Sadie Sink — John Proctor Is the Villain

Sarah Snook — The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Glenn David — Purpose

Gabriel Ebert — John Proctor Is the Villain

Francis Joe — Yellow Face

Bob Odenkirk — Glengarry Glen Ross

Conrad Ricamora — Oh, Mary!

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Tala Ashe — English

Jessica Hecht — Eureka Day

Marian Neshat — English

Fina Strazza — John Proctor Is the Villain

Kara Young — Purpose