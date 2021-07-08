Cindy Crawford's daughter receives good news after devastating week

Cindy Crawford's daughter, Kaia Gerber, has had a difficult week following the death of her friend, rising actor Daniel Mickelson.

But there is a reason for her to smile again after it was announced that she will star in the American Horror Story spinoff, American Horror Stories.

A teaser of the upcoming, debut season was shared on the FX series' Twitter page on Wednesday, revealing that Kaia will make an appearance alongside a star-studded cast, including Paris Jackson, Matt Bomer, and many more famous names.

"And this isn't even the half of it. Take a peek at some of the American Horror Stories cast. The brand new anthology series begins streaming July 15 only on #FXonHulu. #AHStories," the tweet read, accompanied by an eerie video of the cast's names flashing up on an old TV screen.

Kaia's exciting news comes after she spoke of her heartache and grief following Daniel's shock death. The 23-year-old passed away on 4 July and Kaia later took to Instagram to pay tribute to the star.

And this isn't even the half of it. Take a peek at some of the American Horror Stories cast. The brand new anthology series begins streaming July 15 only on #FXonHulu. #AHStories pic.twitter.com/uKKEzBPNqi — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) July 7, 2021

Kaia will star in the new American Horror Stories anthology series

The 19-year-old shared a screenshot of Daniel on her Stories along with a touching tribute to their friendship.

She wrote: "I remember that time we sat on the couch and spent the whole day coming up with our own secret language that we continued to speak every time we saw each other.

Kaia paid a heartfelt tribute to Daniel following his sudden death

"I wish we could go back there. I wish we were still talking in sentences that probably annoyed everyone else but made us crack up every time. I wish I was sitting on my bathroom floor Facetiming you because that was the only place I had wifi and I never wanted to miss a call from you."

She ended her post by writing: "Thank you for being the reason for so much laughter and happiness in the world. It won't be the same without you here. I love you Daniel."

