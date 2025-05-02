Martha Stewart reveals the one dinner party dish she refuses to eat

Martha Stewart, the queen of the dinner party, revealed the one dish that she has never tried during an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers following the release of her new cooking show.

The series, aptly named Yes, Chef!, will see a group of culinary hopefuls compete in cooking challenges to win a grand prize of $250,000. They will be judged by Martha and Spanish-American chef José Andrés, and the pair will also mentor the competitors.

Dinner party disaster

© Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G Martha is starring in a new cooking show with José

The 83-year-old spoke about the new show to Seth Meyers, sharing that José is "so charming" and "one of the most sweet human beings in the world."

"And he's also very funny," she added. "And he's also very annoying."

Martha explained that while they were shooting the series, they were constantly disrupted by a family of raccoons who lived in the area. "They were on the roof," she explained. "You can hear them walking on the roof."

© Larry Busacca She refused to eat the raccoon dish

"They finally saw them on the security cameras and got rid of them," she continued. "So everything's about raccoons. And you'll hear it on the show. It's very, very funny."

The mother of one then launched into a story about how the furry creatures were shockingly served as a delicacy at a dinner party she attended in the past. The occasion was a "raccoon and chicken supper" according to the celebrity chef, who shared that while everyone else tried the dish, she refused.

When asked if the guests enjoyed their raccoon cuisine, she replied: "Yeah, they loved it."

"And you still wouldn't try it?" Seth queried. "No, I don't like to eat rare things," she explained. "They're rare on the table."

Queen of the kitchen

© NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Ge Martha wants to bring back the art of the dinner party

Martha is an expert at throwing a good dinner party, and wants to bring them back into fashion. "I have managed to put good food on my table for a very long time and it's not so hard once you get in the groove," the cookbook author told 9Honey.

"I had a huge lunch party on Easter Sunday, I had 45 people for lunch and we had the most delicious spread and a wonderful Easter egg hunt."

"It's exhausting, it's hard to do, you can't get around it, but we had such a good time and everybody had a delightful afternoon," she added. "It's worth it, so don't give up on the dinner parties with your friends!"

Dynamic duo

© Getty The pair have been close friends for over 17 years

Martha's new show has seen her trade in her usual partner in crime, Snoop Dogg, for José's hosting skills.

She has been friends with the famed rapper for almost 17 years, and the pair first met when she invited him onto her show.

"Snoop and I have a special bond that dates back to when he first appeared on The Martha Stewart Show in 2008. Our relationship was born from our connection to food as we whipped up some cognac mashed potatoes and green brownies," she wrote in the foreword for his cookbook, From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes From Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen.

© Instagram She joined him at the Paris Olympics in 2024

"Working with Snoop in the kitchen has been a remarkable experience for me," she continued. "Not only has he taught me new lingo and cultural references, he surprised me with his unique cooking techniques and recipes."

Since then, they have gone on to star in Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party in 2016, co-hosted the Puppy Bowl together in 2021 and 2022, and Martha joined her friend at the Paris Olympics in 2024 during his commentating gig.

