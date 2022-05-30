Elton John returns to work amid health battles – all the details Elton John is set to perform at the Party At The Palace concert as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration

Elton John is one of the biggest stars on the lineup for the Party At The Palace concert taking place this weekend, marking the musician's return to work following a bout of ill health.

Elton, 74, took a break from his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour amid several health issues, including a fall that required surgery and catching Covid in January 2022. At the time, the star said on Instagram Stories: "Hi everyone, wanted to send a message to let you know that I have contracted Covid and so have had to reschedule my shows in Dallas."

He added: "It's always a massive disappointment to move shows and I'm so sorry to anyone who's been inconvenienced by this but I want to keep myself and my team safe."

He issued a similar message in September 2021, when a fall forced him to postpone gigs. Elton said he was in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.

"I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since," he said.

Elton John took a hiatus from tour amid ill health

"It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I am forced to reschedule the 2021 dates of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Europe and the UK to 2023."

Fans of the iconic artist will be glad to get a taste of his farewell tour at The Party At The Palace, where Elton is performing alongside other stars including Diana Ross, George Ezra, Duran Duran and Andrea Bocelli.

Elton John told his Instagram followers he's ready to get back on stage

While there was doubt he'd be well enough to perform this weekend, he took to Instagram earlier this month to reveal he will take to the stage after a "restful break at home" to conclude his lengthy run of goodbye shows.

