Evan Ellingson, CSI: Miami, My Sister's Keeper star, dead at 35 – report

Evan Ellingson, a former child star with credits that include the TV shows CSI: Miami and 24, plus films like My Sister's Keeper, has died at the age of 35.

The actor, whose last on-screen credit came in 2010, died at his San Bernardino County home, according to a report by TMZ, on Sunday. His cause of death has not yet been determined.

© Getty Images Actor Evan Ellingson has died aged 35

His father told the publication that the late star was in a sober-living home, having dealt with addiction in the past, but was on the road to recovery, and the death was a "complete shock" to the family.

Evan made his first on-screen appearance in the TV movie Living in Fear as the character "Young Chuck" at the age of 12, and followed that up with an appearance on an episode of the long-running soap General Hospital, also in 2001.

MORE: General Hospital star Vanessa Marcil pays tribute to her late ex-fiancé Tyler Christopher following his death at 50

His first major performance came in the Fox dark-comedy series Titus, starring Christopher Titus, Zack Ward, and Cynthia Watros. He played a younger version of the title character for ten episodes spanning 2001-02.

© Getty Images Evan made his most notable appearance as the lead character's son in "CSI: Miami"

After a few more TV and short film appearances, he garnered his first leading turn in the short-lived ABC sitcom Complete Savages, playing Kyle Savage.

The show, which was executive produced by Mel Gibson, only ran for one season spanning 19 episodes in the 2004-05 season, but garnered Evan a Young Artist Award nomination for Supporting Actor.

READ: Celebrity deaths: Remembering the stars who died in 2023

He played another supporting role in 2007 in the Fox action drama 24 opposite Kiefer Sutherland, playing the lead character Jack Bauer's nephew Kyle.

© Shutterstock He co-starred in the 2009 movie "My Sister's Keeper"

His most notable role came in 2009, when he was cast as a supporting character in the feature film My Sister's Keeper opposite Cameron Diaz, Abigail Breslin, Jason Patric, and Alec Baldwin.

Evan played Jesse Fitzgerald, the son of Cameron's character Sara and brother of Abigail's Kate, who is dyslexic and attempts to be supportive of his sister as she is treated for a terminal disease, ending with [spoiler alert] him going off to college after she passes away.

TRENDING: Matthew Perry's funeral song has devastating backstory: Star's heartbreaking words about Don't Give Up

The drama received mixed critical reception but was a box office hit, making nearly $100 million at the global box office.

© Getty Images Evan Ellingson attends Billabong USA's 3rd Annual Design for Humanity at Avalon on June 17, 2009 in Hollywood, California.

His final on-screen performance came in the police procedural drama CSI: Miami, in which he played Kyle Harmon, the son of lead Lt. Horatio Caine, played by David Caruso.

He made his first appearance in season six in 2007 and made notable appearances for the next few seasons, with his last being in 2010, appearing in a total of 18 episodes.

According to his IMDb bio, Evan "grew up in La Verne, California with his three brothers," and was "an active sports enthusiast/extremist, who enjoys surfing, snowboarding, skating and is exploring mountain climbing, and scuba diving."

Stars gone too soon

It added that at the age of ten, Evan was "discovered at a skate park and was asked to not only skate for the Vans PeeWee team, but to do a commercial for the Vans Company," which led to his debut in the TV industry.