Judge Judy, 82, puts on incredibly youthful display as she steps out in LA
Judy Sheindlin

Judy's TV show is now on FreeVee

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
Judy Sheindlin, known to fans as Judge Judy, looked worlds away from her courtroom appearance on May 1 when she attended the Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Spring luncheon.

Judy Sheindlin aka Judge Judy attends the Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Spring luncheon at The Beverly Hills Hotel on May 01, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images

Held at the Beverly Hills Hotel, Judy looked stylish in a pair of white pants, a simple white tee and a black blazer with large white buttons. 

Matching her monochrome look was a black fedora and a black-and-white pocket square, but she added a pop of color with maroon red stiletto heels.

Casting director Toni Howard and author Wendy Howard Goldberg were both honored, while Judy took part in a conversation on stage and was introduced by Oscar-nominated actor Samuel L. Jackson.

Judge Judy Sheindlin attends the Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Spring luncheon at The Beverly Hills Hotel on May 01, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images

Judy is known to fans for her meme-worthy stern looks and tough-talking takedowns from the bench after years on TV where she became known as Judge Judy.

It came to an end in 2021 after 25 years with Judy explaining in 2020 that she had enjoyed "a 25-year-long marriage with CBS, and it's been successful – next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary".

She now hosts Judy Justice, a new series on Amazon FreeVee, which aimed to bring in a new and younger audience, as it featured her young-adult granddaughter.

Judy Sheindlin and her granddaughter Sarah Rose

Sarah Rose graduated from the New York Law School in 2022, the same institution where her grandmother earned her law degree in 1965; Judy delivered the commencement speech at the ceremony.

Sarah is a key part of her grandmother’s courtroom show, offering legal insights and assistance to Judy during the proceedings.

"Young people might lose interest in her show, or her as a judge, if she’s unable to relate to or understand them," Sarah told the NY Post.

"The underlying nuances of emojis have been a fun one. She has a really hard time with the laughing-crying face emoji – I try to explain to her that it means someone said something funny, that they’re not crying. She’s like 'okay whatever.' I've gotten her to use a few emojis in her off time now."  

Judge Judy Sheindlin and Jerry Sheindlin are seen on December 17, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California© GC Images

Judy is mom to five children and 13 grandchildren; she welcomed daughter Jamie and son Mark with first husband Ronald Levy, and became stepmom to her second husband Jerry Sheindlin's three kids.

Jerry and Judy wed in 1977 but in 1990 they divorced.

However a year later they rekindled their romance, and had a quick wedding after visiting the courthouse to get their license and asking Jerry's New York Supreme Court justice friend to officiate their wedding there and then at the courthouse.

