Inside Judge Judy's incredible $9million mega-mansion in Rhode Island

Only the best will do for the highest-paid woman on TV! Judge Judy may work in a courtroom but in her downtime, she's relaxing in her sensational Rhode Island home.

The star, 79 - real name Judy Sheindlin - lives in a $9million Newport estate with her husband, Jerry, and it's truly spectacular if these photos on the Liladelman real estate website are anything to go by.

Judy bought the property in 2018 and despite its original price tag of $10.9million, she managed to get it for significantly less.

Nicknamed the Bird House, the 9,700-square-foot property is set on just over three and a half acres and sits atop one of the highest points in Newport.

The sprawling home was once owned by the late Dorrance Hill Hamilton, the granddaughter of the man who invented the process used to make Campbell's condensed soups.

It boasts six bedrooms and eight bathrooms and is truly a sight to behold. At the time of purchase, a press release from the real estate company read: "The soaring, two-story entrance hall and living room with floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace enjoy lovely ocean views. No expense was spared to create a beautiful sanctuary using all that modern technology can provide."

Judy purchased the home for almost $2 million under asking price

Incredibly, the home is just one of Judy and Jerry's many. According to EOnline, they have at least five other luxury properties including two in Naples, Florida, one in Greenwich, Connecticut, another in Manhattan and one in Beverly Hills.

Judy - who is now at the helm of her new show Judy Justice - and Jerry will soon celebrate 45 years of marriage.

Although they briefly divorced for a year in the early years of their marriage they reunited and have been happy together ever since.

The star lives with her husband of almost 45 years

Judy was married to her first husband Ronald Levy in 1964 and the pair had two children, with Judy putting her budding legal career on hold to become a stay-at-home mom.

But when she chose to return to work, Ronald reportedly did not support her and viewed her job as a "hobby and there came a time where I resented that," Judy told Fox News. The pair divorced and she later met her husband in 1976 at a New York bar.

