Doc Martin star Martin Clunes reveals why he made TV appearance in pyjamas - watch The Doc Martin star hilariously sported a pair of pyjamas for the interview

Fans were loving Martin Clunes' TV appearance via video chat on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday morning - particularly as he was still dressed in his PJs! Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid enjoyed a chuckle over his decision to appear in his fashionable lockdown get-up for the interview, as he promoted a charity virtual tea party for Guide Dogs. Watch the moment here...

Viewers were delighted by the Doc Martin actor's decision to don pyjamas for the interview, with one writing: "Martin Clunes wearing his PJs for a live interview on national breakfast television, basically proving that we've all given in at this point #lockdown," while another added: "Martin Clunes forgetting his morning meeting on #GMB and scrambling to join in his PJ's is literally me every day in lockdown. Has made my day."

Speaking about the charity, Martin said: "I think people with diminished sight suffer a certain amount of isolation in their lives anyway and no one needs to be told what a wonderful operation guide dogs are but like many charities they've been denied many of their usual normal fundraising activities so they've come up with this idea."

