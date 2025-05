The staggering sum the 2025 Kentucky Derby winner will take home

The purse for the 2025 derby is $5 million and $3.1 million of that will go to the winning horse of the race.

That prize is split three ways between the three prominent names on the race card: the owner, the trainer and the jockey.

How much each receives is all dependent on their personal agreement but jockeys typically are paid a set amount up front and then can earn anywhere between five to 10% of the prize money.