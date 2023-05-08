Anna Nicole Smith's lookalike daughter, Dannielynn, 16, dazzles in $2,350 gown at Kentucky Derby

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, dazzled at the 149th Kentucky Derby alongside her photographer father, Larry Birkhead.

The 16-year-old Bahamian-born beauty posed at Churchill Downs wearing a $2,350 Leo Lin sunflower-print 'Nadia Voluminous Gown', while her father coordinated with her in a baby-blue suit, gold necktie, and sunflower pin.

Dannielynn accessorized with a charming sunflower fascinator and her late mom's archival necklace and bracelet.

The father-daughter duo enlisted hairstylist Ryan Austin and makeup artist Rick Bancroft to prepare them for the red-carpet event.

This year, Larry treated the high school junior to a private guitar lesson from former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora.

Dannielynn appeared adorable in her glasses as she played a few chords of Janet Jackson's 1989 rock song, Black Cat, under the guidance of the 63-year-old Grammy winner.

Larry, who has 142K social media followers, shared the encounter, praising Richie for giving Dannielynn confidence-building tips and mastering the art of playing guitar, calling him a "great guy!"

The teenager and her protective father are huge fans of 56-year-old R&B diva Janet Jackson, having met her twice in person after attending her concerts in May and July 2022.

Speaking to the Courier Journal, Larry mentioned Dannielynn's upcoming milestone: "She's getting ready to [get her driver's license], and we're working on it. I'm trying to get the budget of the car down to what she wants... She's starting her driving courses now."

Larry ensures Dannielynn stays grounded and maintains a normal life away from the spotlight. "She's very grounded and very humble," he told DailyMail.com, adding that Anna would be proud of her honor-roll student daughter taking college-level classes.

The 20th anniversary of Larry's first Kentucky Derby encounter with Anna Nicole Smith, the late Playboy and Guess model, is this year.

After Anna's tragic accidental drug overdose in 2007, a DNA test confirmed Larry as Dannielynn's father.

In honor of Anna's middle name, Lynn, and her late half-brother Daniel, Larry changed Dannielynn's birth name from Hannah Rose.

The 5ft11in Texan bombshell appeared in six films, guest-starred on Ally McBeal and Veronica's Closet, and had her own E! reality show, The Anna Nicole Show, which aired for three seasons (2002-2004).

