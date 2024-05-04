Travis Kelce makes surprising fashion choice as he attend Kentucky Derby

Move over the Mob Wife aesthetic, Travis Kelce is bringing back the Mob Husband look. The 34-year-old NFL star left Kansas City for the prestigious Kentucky Derby, – and brought with him his very unique sense of style.

Held on Saturday, May 4 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY, Travis made heads turn in a white pinstripe double-breasted suit paired with a blue shirt, pocket square and navy blue tie. To bring the look together, he added a navy fedora hat with feather detailing.

© LEANDRO LOZADA Travis Kelce enjoys a race at the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 4, 2024

Travis arrived in Louisville the day before, and attended The Chainsmokers' show at the Ice House in the city.

Held as part of the Sports Illustrated Revel at the Races concert, the three-time Super Bowl champ enjoyed the show and then spent time backstage with Chainsmokers member Alex Pall, with Alex sharing a series of pictures on his social media pages.

© Instagram Alex Pall and Travis Kelce

Travis' girlfriend Taylor Swift was not in attendance, and it is thought she may already be in Europe, as the fourth leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour returns to the stage on May 9 in Paris, France.

The trip to Kentucky comes after a busy off-season for Travis, following the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win in February 2024. He traveled to Asia and Australia to take in several of Taylor's Eras Tour shows, attended Coachella with Taylor, and also spent time in Los Angeles filming his new TV show, Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?

Amazon Prime ordered the 20-episode series.

© Gilbert Flores Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Neon Carnival held during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on April 13, 2024 in Thermal, California

"I grew up loving game shows, and I’m excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with Are you Smarter than a Celebrity?," Travis said in a statement.

"The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone’s favorite celebrities to the screen, will definitely be entertaining. I’m just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up."

© Getty Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens

Girlfriend Taylor also had a busy 2024, releasing her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19, during her Eras Tour break. The expected 16-track album turned out to be a 31-track anthology after she dropped a further 15 tracks two hours after its original release.

Although the album focuses heavily on what she calls a "manic" period -- as she dealt with the heartbreak of ending her six-year romance with Joe Alwyn, and enjoyed a whirlwind but short-lived romance with Matty Healy -- there are two songs that fans believe to be about Travis, whom she met in August 2023.

In 'The Alchemy' the star croons: "So when I touch down/Call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team," referencing the NFL method of scoring.

Another ode to Travis sees the singer feeling "so high school" with him, alluding to the couple's public perception as the high school prom king and queen.