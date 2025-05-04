Victoria Beckham leaves fans seriously concerned with 'special' family photos

Victoria Beckham just shared some beautiful new photos of the family, following David’s 50th birthday celebrations - but some fans have been left seriously concerned by the post.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the fashion designer uploaded a joint post with her former footballer husband: a series of snaps of the Beckhams looking dressed up for the occasion.

In the caption, the former Spice Girl penned: “Creating special memories with family and friends. We love you all,” tagging three of her children in the caption.

However, her followers were quick to point out a very noticeable absence from the pictures and her comment.

© Instagram Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham were absent from all of Victoria's photos

Not only was eldest son Brooklyn Beckham snubbed from her heartfelt message, but he and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham were also entirely excluded from the images.

In the comments, fans seemed to be quite upset by the 26-year-old being missing from the family photos, especially considering the number of milestone events he has missed over the last few months.

© Getty Images for ENTER Works Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham also weren't present at David's other celebrations

One follower commented: “So sad Brooklyn isn’t there,” while another wrote: “Brooklyn is going to regret missing these moments.”

A third fan disagreed with the discourse: “They are sharing photos of a celebratory time, please stop making comments about where their son is and just appreciate the photos they shared."

Brooklyn Beckham was a no-show at his dad's birthday celebration

Having already missed the family's previous celebrations for David's 50th birthday, it didn't come as too much of a surprise when the former model didn't show up to the party at Core in Notting Hill on Saturday evening.

Joined by his wife Victoria, the father-of-four was also joined by a series of celebrity guests, including Gordon and Tana Ramsay, and Eva Longoria, who wore a dress designed by the former Spice Girl to the function.

© Getty Images Tana and Gordon Ramsay attended the party

Crucially, the event also served as another family gathering, with the family's three other children, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13, all joining in for the festivities.

Brooklyn and Nicola were absent from the function entirely, not appearing in a single photo taken from the night. The pair also didn't post any updates on their social media pages alongside the Beckhams, remaining silent throughout the occasion and its aftermath.