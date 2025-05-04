Harper Beckham debuts new hair as she twins with mother Victoria in silk dresses 

Harper Beckham looked so cute alongside her fashion designer mother Victoria in a series of photos shared shortly after David's 50th birthday celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, the former Spice Girl and her football legend husband made a joint post with a series of family photos, keeping the caption short and simple: "Creating special memories with family and friends. We love you all," tagging Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

The 13-year-old and her mother twinned in matching midnight blue satin maxi dresses; Harper rounded off her outfit with a pair of black open-toed heels and a new hairstyle, wearing her blonde locks shorter and wavier than usual.

Each of the Beckham men brought out a slightly different black suit: Cruz looked incredibly smart in sunglasses and a peak lapelled blazer, while Romeo donned a double breasted piece, sporting a new clean-shaven look, and David brought out a tuxedo with a light blue shirt.

© Instagram The Beckham family looked incredibly stylish in a group photo

In a separate snap, Harper posed alongside her father, sitting on a car, beaming as he gave her a small kiss on the forehead.

© Instagram Beloved father-daughter duo David and Harper Beckham looked so adorable together

Eldest son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola were noticeably not present at any of David's birthday celebrations. Not only were they not included in any of the photographs posted by Victoria, but the 26-year-old was also not tagged in her caption.

Though the pair now live in the United States, fans of the family were surprised by the silence from both Brooklyn and his parents, especially amid the speculations surrounding a family feud.

Harper had another major fashion moment last week

On Thursday evening, the youngest Beckham child joined her older brother Romeo at the O2 for a concert by British rapper Central Cee.

Harper looked incredibly stylish posing outside of the arena, as she stared up at the music star, wearing an understated but super chic outfit.

© Instagram Harper Beckham carried a vintage Chanel bag at the Central Cee concert

Victoria Beckham's mini-me fashionista daughter wore a beautiful leather bomber jacket with a boxy fit, bang on trend, a pair of baggy jeans, trainers, and a vintage Chanel bag that stole the spotlight.

A symbol of elegance, sophistication and style – a black leather Chanel bag, especially a vintage piece, is one of the most desirable items in the fashion world.

With 24 carat gold hardware and quilted patterning on the leather, it's a rather grown-up choice that wouldn't look too out of place in her mother's wardrobe – it's safe to say she's taking style notes from the right people!