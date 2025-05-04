Brooklyn Beckham appears to miss dad David's 50th birthday bash in London

Brooklyn Beckham was seemingly a no-show at his dad David's swanky 50th birthday celebration in London on Saturday evening.

To mark his milestone birthday, the football legend and father-of-four hosted a star-studded bash at Core by Clare Smyth in Notting Hill. He was joined by his wife Victoria, in addition to a host of celebrity guests including Eva Longoria and Gordon and Tana Ramsay.

In pictures obtained by MailOnline, actress Eva looked sublime in a billowing sky-blue satin dress, while Tana exuded elegance in an icy-blue maxi dress complete with a cowl neckline, ruched detailing and an asymmetrical hemline.

© Instagram David turned 50 earlier this week

The occasion was also a family gathering, with David and VB's children Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and 13-year-old Harper also joining in on the festivities.

© Instagram Romeo shared a selfie from the celebratory dinner

Noticeably absent, nonetheless, was the pair's eldest son, Brooklyn, and his wife Nicola Peltz. The duo, who now live across the pond, didn't appear in any photos taken during the night, nor did they post updates on social media alongside the Beckhams.

© Getty Images Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot in 2022

On Saturday, Nicola shared a throwback picture on Instagram alongside her two late grandmothers. In her emotional caption, the Transformers actress touched on one of her favourite core memories with her grandmothers whom she described as her "forever soulmates".

She added: "I can't fathom the thought of not being able to hug you or hear your laugh right now - I just miss you both so much."

Brooklyn and Nicola's apparent absence from David's birthday dinner comes amid reports of an ongoing family rift.

The aspiring chef wasn't present at David's birthday celebration in Miami and also appeared to skip his family's Easter gathering.

© Instagram The Beckhams own a property in Miami

Reports of a possible rift first emerged earlier this year when Brooklyn bucked tradition and didn't publicly pay tribute to his mother on her 51st birthday. The 26-year-old, who is normally quick to pen personal messages, added fuel to the fire when he also chose not to post on mother's day. And, for the first time in a while, Brooklyn didn't wish his father a happy 50th birthday on social media.

Various news outlets have also reported that Brooklyn and his brother Romeo aren't on the best terms due to Brooklyn and Nicola not approving of Romeo's girlfriend, DJ Kim Turnbull.

© Shutterstock Rome Beckham and Kim Turnbull were first linked in November 2024

On April 3, TMZ reported that the siblings were no longer speaking after Brooklyn voiced his concerns about Kim's motives in the relationship. When the 26-year-old and his wife were noticeably absent from his father's Miami bash, the publication claimed that two had skipped it because of Kim.

There had also been speculation that Brooklyn and Kim had dated years prior. But Cruz was quick to quash this rumour, responding to a comment on Instagram with: "Brooklyn and Kim never dated".