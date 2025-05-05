Ryan Reynolds has 4-word response when asked about Travis Kelce

Ryan Reynolds isn't giving any attention to the recent rumors about his friendship with Travis Kelce.

Last week, netizens began speculating that the Deadpool & Wolverine actor, whose wife Blake Lively is best friends with Taylor Swift, was unfollowed by the latter's boyfriend on Instagram.

However, many have aptly pointed out that the Kansas City Chiefs player might not have followed him in the first place — he doesn't even follow his own girlfriend after all — and now the Wrexham AFC co-owner is making sure it stays as what it is, just an internet rumor.

© Getty Ryan and Travis have been friends since the latter started dating Taylor

No bad blood

Over the weekend, Ryan, who still follows Travis on Instagram, attended Green Day's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, and was persistently asked what happened with Travis.

In a video shared by the Daily Mail, he is seen signing autographs for fans, continuously ignoring the question about Travis, and instead turning to the crowd to simply ask: "Whose pen is this?" as he continued to interact with fans.

Ryan and Travis' friendship

Both Ryan and Blake have had a bit of a guest role in Taylor and Travis' relationship from the start in the summer of 2023; one of Taylor's first public appearances after her March 2023 break-up from Joe Alwyn was with the couple, after which eagle-eyed fans alleged Ryan unfollowed Joe on Instagram.

© Getty Images Ryan ignored the question about Travis while attending the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Green Day

Fast forward a few months, and both Blake and Ryan were right by Taylor's side when she made what was only the second appearance at one of Travis' football games, an October 1 game at MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets.

Taylor and Travis had only confirmed their relationship a week prior, when she made her first ever appearances at a Chiefs game, one against the Chicago Bears, at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs' home stadium.

© Peter Cruz / SplashNews.com Blake and Taylor have been friends for over a decade

Eventually, the Chiefs made it all the way to the 2024 Super Bowl, and so did Blake, who watched the Chiefs win against the San Francisco 49ers alongside Taylor.

Taylor, Travis, Blake and Ryan then got back together again later in August, when the It Ends With Us actress celebrated her 37th birthday with them and more celebrity friends at Taylor's famed Watch Hill mansion in Rhode Island.

© Getty Images Taylor and Travis started dating in the summer of 2023

These days, they are all largely laying low, with Taylor off from her Eras Tour and Travis off from football season, plus Blake and Ryan have been embroiled in their lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

Amid the ongoing legal drama, in addition to the rumors Travis unfollowed Ryan, there has also been some speculation that Taylor and Blake have had a rift in their friendship — they have been friends for over a decade — though many have chalked it up to merely their lack of recent public appearances together, and the ongoing online vitriol aimed at Blake.