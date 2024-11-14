Taylor Swift's big role in Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' daughters lives revealed

It's no secret that Taylor Swift is a close friend to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, playing a key role in the lives of his kids. The "Cruel Summer" singer previously revealed that she was godparent to his kids when she gave a shoutout to5when it hit the big screens.
But according to Ryan, the singer isn't godmother to all his kids: "She is the godparent to my daughters," he clarified when asked about her post by Deadline.
The actor shared how special it was for Taylor to give a shoutout to the movie, and her pride in being a part of Blake and Ryan's family, as he quipped: "I need that one on my gravestone actually."
Taylor originally shared to her 273 million followers a dedicated call to action, encouraging her fans to go see Ryan's film.
"Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on the planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film," Taylor shared on Instagram, alongside a photo with Blake, Ryan, Hugh Jackman, and film director Shawn Levy.
"He's created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don't know how he did it," she continued, before joking: "But that's just Hugh for you! These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave."
Taylor finished the post: "Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids' sperm donor", making her role in the family clear.
While she may not be Olin's godparent, Blake and Ryan's youngest son can count Deadpool & Wolverine's director as a godfather. Shawn has been a frequent collaborator with Ryan, as they previously worked together on The Adam Project and Free Guy.
Taylor famously revealed the name of Blake and Ryan's third child on her song "Betty" in the critically acclaimed record folklore. The song refers to characters named after all three of their daughters, James, Inez and Betty.
The singer even acts as a babysitter for the couple, which the Deadpool star joked was costly.
Hugh Jackman referred to Taylor as a "nanny", joking: "She's at your house enough."
Blake and Ryan recently made an appearance at Taylor's show on the Eras Tour in New Orleans, where they were spotted bringing their four kids along with them for the special evening.