Blake Lively gives insight into 4 kids' differing personalities — including 'romantic' toddler Olin

Blake Lively's kids are starting to develop their own distinct — and outspoken — personalities.

The Another Simple Favor actress has been married to Ryan Reynolds since 2012, and they share four kids together, daughters James, ten, Inez, eight, and Betty, five, plus son Olin, two.

The kids are growing up fast, and the Gossip Girl alum has shared that with that comes both developing personalities and opinions.

© Matt Winkelmeyer Blake with her daughter James in 2016

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers while promoting her A Simple Favor sequel with Anna Kendrick, Blake, who has long had an eclectic style of her own, was asked whether her kids give her any feedback on her outfits, and she confirmed: "Oh yeah yeah, yeah."

She then joked: "One of my daughters has the same birthday as Napoleon and Jennifer Lawrence, so if you imagine those two blended." The French general and The Hunger Games actress were both born on August 15.

Further giving insight into her kids' personalities, Blake shared that one of her daughters is the "funniest person in the world" and will "definitely rule the world with authoritarian leadership."

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin The couple with daughters James and Inez

As for her son, though he is only two, she said he is already very "romantic," and she loves for him to compliment her outfits.

"[He] announces that I'm the love of his life at all times," she shared, adding: "I get dressed every day like a girl in middle school and I'm just like, 'Oh my gosh, I hope he says something.'"

© Getty The actress wore a stunning white dress for her Late Night appearance

During the late night appearance, Blake also loosely addressed her ongoing lawsuit against her It Ends With us director and co-star Justin Baldoni — who she has accused of sexual harassment and runnign a smear campaign against her — with an empowering message.

She first shared: "What I can say without going too into is that this year has been full of the highest highs and the lowest lows of my life and I see so many women afraid to speak, especially right now, afraid to show their experiences."

© GC Images Blake and Ryan at a Another Simple Favor screening in NYC

"Fear is by design, it's what keeps us silent, but I also acknowledge that many people don't have the opportunity to speak, so I do feel fortunate that I have been able to," she continued."

"It's the women who have had the ability to use their voice that's kept me strong and helped me in my belief and my fight for the world to be safer for women and girls. It's a pretty simple thing," Blake concluded, receiving applause from the audience in return.