Amal Clooney turns heads in figure-hugging crop top during loved-up appearance with George Clooney – photos

Amal Clooney braved the London rain for her latest red carpet appearance in the city, and luckily she had her dashing hubby George Clooney by her side serving as umbrella holder!

The A-List couple looked stylish as always, posing hand in hand while on the red carpet outside the Curzon Mayfair theater Sunday evening.

The two stepped out in support of the Ocean's Eleven actor's newest film, The Boys in the Boat, which he directed.

For the special screening, Amal looked chic as ever in a black velvet ensemble, pairing a fitted strapless crop top with matching velvet trousers.

She accessorized the look with black stiletto pumps, a matching clutch, and a bold red lip to boot. Plus, despite London's dreary weather, her newly highlighted bronzy hair was perfectly blown out, and she was glowing thanks to her golden tan.

Meanwhile, her husband looked dapper in a sharp navy suit layered over a crisp white button-down, happily cozying up to his wife before heading into the theater.

© Getty Amal stepped out in support of her husband

His latest film, which has a December 25 release date in the US, is based on Daniel James Brown's New York Times bestselling non-fiction book The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, which was first released in 2013.

The sports drama tells the true story of the members of the rowing team at the University of Washington and their ascent into the spotlight at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin during the height of the Great Depression.

© Getty The two braved the elements for the special premiere

George stuck to the director's chair for this one, and the film instead stars Callum Turner, Joel Edgerton, Peter Guinness, James Wolk, Sam Douglas, Chris Diamantopulos, Robbie Jarvis, and others.

© Getty Amal and George had some subtle PDA while on the red carpet

This is the ninth movie he directs. He made his directorial debut with spy drama Confessions of a Dangerous Mind in 2002, but it was his sophomore film Good Night, And Good Luck that earned him his first and only Academy Award nomination for best director, in addition to five other Oscar nominations and four Golden Globe nominations for the historical drama.

© Getty Amal's red carpet style is always impeccable

George and Amal, who tied the knot in 2014 and share six-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, largely split their time between London and their beloved Villa Oleandra in Lake Como, Italy.

Earlier this year, the family made headlines after rumors swirled that the famed 18th century estate was on the market 21 years after the father-of-two first bought it, however he has since maintained there are no plans of selling it.

