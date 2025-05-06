Tim McGraw is a doting dad to three grown-up daughters, and he can't believe how fast time is flying!

The country singer has taken to social media to pay tribute to his firstborn, Gracie, on May 5 to celebrate her birthday.

The talented singer is now 28, and Tim reflected on just how fast time has gone in an endearing message that also gave insight into her personality.

He wrote: "Can’t believe this little bit turns 28 today! Happy birthday to our Gracie! You are a light in this world my sweet girl.

"So much heart, soul, respect and yes LOADS of talent!!! We hope you have the best day ever and know that you are loved beyond measure! I love you my little girl - Dad."

© Valerie Terranova Gracie McGraw today

Tim accompanied the message with a black-and-white photo of Gracie as a little girl sitting on his shoulders, looking adorable in an Alice band.

Gracie was made up with her dad's message, and replied: "Love you," alongside a slew of love heart emojis.

© Getty Images Audrey Caroline McGraw and Tim McGraw

The McGraw siblings

Tim and Faith are also parents to Maggie, 26, and Audrey, 23, and all three of their girls are very talented!

Gracie is a Broadway star living in New York City, while Maggie works as a Board of Director for Alive, the non-profit hospice that cared for her grandfather, Tug McGraw.

Audrey, meanwhile, is a model and artist, who like her oldest sisters, is living in NYC. She's currently dating The Lincoln Lawyer star Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

© Instagram Gracie McGraw and her sister Maggie McGraw in a childhood throwback photograph, shared on Instagram

While all three of Tim and Faith's daughters have flown the nest, the close-knit family often meet up, both at their stunning home in Nashville and during trips to the Big Apple.

"It's inspiring to me to watch them go out on their own and do the things they do," Tim told People in 2021.

© Getty Images (L-R) Audrey McGraw, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Maggie McGraw

"We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people. It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

The proud dad further told Entertainment Tonight in August 2023, he shared: "They're the life of the party every time they're around.

"They just inspire us in so many ways. I'd love to do a song with all five of us at some point. I talk about it all the time, and they're like, 'I ain't singing with you, dad.'"